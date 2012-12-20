9 Otters Celebrating The Death Of The California 'No-Otter Zone'

A 25-year federal ban that kept sea otters from swimming into Southern California waters was quashed yesterday. Otters are now free to roam the entire coastline without being trapped and sent back north.



Here’s how we imagine otters around the globe reacted to the joyous news.

Joy to the world.

Photo: Shutterstock

Hugs all around.

Photo: Shutterstock

Carrots taste better as a free otter.

Photo: William Warby

Did I hear that right?

Kalan (sea otter)

Photo: Shutterstock

VICTORY!

Euroasian River Otter

Photo: Shutterstock

Oh. em. gee.

Arctic tundra white otter.

Photo: Shutterstock

Hold me.

Photo: Shutterstock

Win.

Lake Otter eating a fish.

Photo: Shutterstock

Oh. Snap.

Photo: Shutterstock

BONUS: We came across this terrific photo of otters mid-celebration after posting our list and couldn’t resist adding it to the line-up. So, here you go.

Photo: Mike Baird

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.