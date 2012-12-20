9 Otters Celebrating The Death Of The California 'No-Otter Zone'

A 25-year federal ban that kept sea otters from swimming into Southern California waters was quashed yesterday. Otters are now free to roam the entire coastline without being trapped and sent back north.
Here’s how we imagine otters around the globe reacted to the joyous news.
Joy to the world.
Photo: Shutterstock
Hugs all around.
Photo: Shutterstock
Carrots taste better as a free otter.
Photo: William Warby
Did I hear that right?
Photo: Shutterstock
VICTORY!
Photo: Shutterstock
Oh. em. gee.
Photo: Shutterstock
Hold me.
Photo: Shutterstock
Win.
Photo: Shutterstock
Oh. Snap.
Photo: Shutterstock
BONUS: We came across this terrific photo of otters mid-celebration after posting our list and couldn’t resist adding it to the line-up. So, here you go.
Photo: Mike Baird
