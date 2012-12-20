9 Otters Celebrating The Death Of The California 'No-Otter Zone'

Dina Spector

A 25-year federal ban that kept sea otters from swimming into Southern California waters was quashed yesterday. Otters are now free to roam the entire coastline without being trapped and sent back north.  

Here’s how we imagine otters around the globe reacted to the joyous news.   

Joy to the world. 

Otter

Photo: Shutterstock

Hugs all around.  

Otter

Photo: Shutterstock

Carrots taste better as a free otter.  

Otter

Photo: William Warby

Did I hear that right?

OtterKalan (sea otter)

Photo: Shutterstock

VICTORY!

OtterEuroasian River Otter

Photo: Shutterstock

Oh. em. gee. 

OtterArctic tundra white otter.

Photo: Shutterstock

Hold me.   

Otter

Photo: Shutterstock

Win. 

OtterLake Otter eating a fish.

Photo: Shutterstock

Oh. Snap. 

Otter

Photo: Shutterstock

BONUS: We came across this terrific photo of otters mid-celebration after posting our list and couldn’t resist adding it to the line-up. So, here you go. 

Otter

Photo: Mike Baird

