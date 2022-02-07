Ottawa police threaten to arrest anyone caught bringing fuel to Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandates

Canadian police march towards Wellington Street on February 5, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada as truckers continue to protest vaccine mandates. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Ottawa police threatened to arrest anyone caught bringing fuel to Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandates in the city.

The Ottawa Police Service warned on Sunday that “anyone found bringing fuel to the demonstration trucks in red zone could be subject to arrest and charges. This is effective immediately,” according to a statement from the police department.

The Ottawa Police Service has already arrested seven people in connection with the protests and said they have issued more than 100 tickets to those breaking traffic laws.

Truckers have been protesting vaccine mandates for 10 days, blocking streets in Canada’s capital city with their trucks. The protesters have been counting on citizens to bring them fuel on sleds to keep their vehicles running.

Ottawa’s mayor declared a state of emergency on Sunday, calling the situation “completely out of control.”