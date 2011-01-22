WATCH: Flyers And Senators Fight Five Times In The Third Period

With the Philadelphia Flyers already leading the Ottawa Senators 5-2 in the third period of last night’s game, Philly winger Claude Giroux took a run at Jesse Winchester and sparked a fight-filled third period. First Jeff Carter and Winchester squared off, then Nick Foligno fought Giroux, and finally the entire forward lines for both teams dropped the gloves later in the period. The teams racked up 126 penalty minutes in all.



Here’s the video of the final brawl:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.