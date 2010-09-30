Ottawa Just Legalized Prostitution In Civil Rights Ruling

An Ottawa judge just legalized prostitution, ruling that protection of sex workers outweighs harm to the public, according to The Globe And Mail.



Justice Susan Himel struck down three criminal provisions: communicating for the purposes of prostitution, pimping and operating a common bawdy house.

The ruling will most likely be challenged. But it could also set off a chain reaction of legalizations across Canada — as did pro-gay marriage laws in recent years.

American opponents of gay marriage may point to Ottawa as evidence of what happens when you tamper with civil-sexual codes.

This issues could also play into California’s Prop. 19 push to legalise marijuana. Many have suggested that taxing weed is one step away from taxing prostitution.

