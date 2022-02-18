Ottawa police say they’ve started arresting ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters

Police officers escort an arrested protester to a police car during a protest over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government in Ottawa, Canada on February 17, 2022. Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Ottawa police announced on Friday that they have started arresting the “Freedom Convoy” protesters.

“We ask protesters to remain peaceful and lawful,” Ottawa Police Service said in a statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday declared a national emergency over the ongoing protests.

Ottawa police announced on Friday that they have started arresting the “Freedom Convoy” protesters who have camped on city streets for weeks.

“Some protesters are surrendering and are being arrested. We ask protesters to remain peaceful and lawful,” Ottawa Police Service wrote on Twitter.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday declared a national emergency over the ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protests, which have caused major gridlock and disruption across the country and at key US border crossings.

By invoking the far-reaching Emergencies Act, Trudeau allowed the nation’s government to temporarily override civil rights and strengthen the capabilities of law enforcement.

“The scope of these measures will be time-limited, geographically targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address,” Trudeau said at a press conference at the time.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.