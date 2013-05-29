Check Out The New 'Snapchat For Work' App That Let's You Gossip With Your Coworkers

O.T.R. lets you send private messages with coworkers

Here’s a new app that wants to do for coworkers what Snapchat did for sexting.



It’s called O.T.R., which stands for Off The Record, and it lets you send private photos and messages to your coworkers.

The app lets you view the message or picture for a few seconds and then deletes it.

One big difference with O.T.R. versus Snapchat is that O.T.R. is not a mobile app. It’s currently available as a browser add-on for Google Chrome, with IE and Firefox extensions coming soon and an app for Yammer. The idea is that most people are still using PCs while at work, not their smartphones.

The app was created last year at the TechCrunch Hackathon by the team from Lamplighter Games, a three-person New York startup best known for the iPad game Trivia Party.

The hack won a top prize from Yammer and now the app is available to everyone.

You can download it for your Chrome Browser here.

