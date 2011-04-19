How A Trader (Allegedly) Stole $300,000 From Citi Using An Everyday Tax Trick

Photo: AP

A Citi trader is accused of using the thinking behind your average tax cheat to scam Citi out of $300,000.The craziest thing: any flow trader at any firm could do it – easily!



Otmane El Rhazi allegedly used a common tax cheat called a “wash sale” to steal $300,000 from Citi by faking about 24 trades of Palladium and Platinum futures contracts, according to prosecutors. (Click here to download the lawsuit against El Rhazi.) Only instead of saving money on his taxes, he made $300,000.

El Rhazi was charged last week by the CFTC with intentionally causing each trade to profit his account at a loss for Citi’s account.

Curious how it works?

