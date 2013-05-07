Former Atlanta Braves Player Otis Nixon Arrested For Cocaine Possession

Former MLB player Otis Nixon was arrested on cocaine possession charges in Cherokee County, Georgia this weekend.



The Marietta Daily Journal reports that officers found multiple crack rocks in his car when they pulled him over on an anonymous tip.

From the Journal:

“Nixon told officers that the crack must have been left behind by his son.

“‘Otis said he was always finding drugs and drug objects left by his son,’ an officer said in the report.

“But police said they would later also find more crack in the backseat of the patrol car.”

Nixon made $19.7 million in his MLB career, according to Basketball Reference. He played 17 years before retiring in 1999 at age 40.

He tested positive for cocaine in 1991 and served a 60-day suspension.

