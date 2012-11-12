AP SOURCE: The Other Woman In The Petraeus Scandal Is A State Department Military Liaison*

Paula Broadwell.

Breaking from the AP… A one-sentence news blurb on the Petraeus scandal:”AP source: Target of emails from Petraeus paramour is State Department military liaison.”



*UPDATE: The AP has now identified the woman as 37-year old Jill Kelley. She’s not actually a State Department employee. Just an informal liaison.

EARLIER: The Petraeus investigation was triggered by hostile emails from Petraeus’s biographer and mistress, Paula Broadwell, to another woman in Petraeus’s life. The second woman felt harassed by the emails and reported them to the FBI.

The subsequent investigation then turned up the affair that led to Petraeus’s resignation.

SEE ALSO: In An October Speech, Paula Broadwell Revealed How She “Sealed The Deal” With Petraeus

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.