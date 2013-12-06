There's Three Other Important Economic Datapoints That Are Coming Out Today

Today at 8:30 AM ET we get the Non-Farm Payrolls report. Analysts are looking for about 200K new jobs and a drop in the unemployment rate from 7.3% to 7.2%.

But there are three other important datapoints to watch that will make today particularly interesting.

Here’s the quick summary from Calculated Risk:

• Also at 8:30 AM, Personal Income and Outlays for October. The consensus is for a 0.3% increase in personal income, and for a 0.3% increase in personal spending. And for the Core PCE price index to increase 0.1%. • At 9:55 AM, the Reuter’s/University of Michigan’s Consumer sentiment index (preliminary for December). The consensus is for a reading of 75.5, up from 75.1 in November. • At 3:00 PM, Consumer Credit for October from the Federal Reserve. The consensus is for credit to increase $US15.0 billion in October.

We’ll be covering all of there here LIVE of course.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.