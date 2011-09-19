Quotes From The UBS CEO That He's Going To Regret Having Made

CEO Oswald Gruebel might have to be replaced.

Major changes are coming for the UBS investment bank.That much is obvious from listening to its second quarter earnings call after news that Kweku Adoboli lost an unexpected $2.3 billion.



In its second quarter earnings call in June, UBS CEO Oswald Gruebel said some things about the firm’s struggling investment banking business that, in light of its recent $2.3 billion trading loss, forecast a serious downsizing or shutting down of that side of the firm’s business.

For example, there are numerous times that he highlighted the challenges coming for the investment bank because of decreased trading volumes and the stalled global economy. And an analyst on the call predicts that 90% of the bank’s planned $1.5 – $2 billion in cost cutting will have to come from the investment bank to get back to 12% per tax ROE and asks Gruebel to elaborate on the plans. He won’t. Obviously, that cost-cutting has now been offset by the trader’s $2.3 billion loss.

Later on the call, another analyst reminds Gruebel that UBS’ fixed income business has ranked worst or second worst in the business in the past 4 quarters, and asks when he will say, enough is enough. Gruebel says that he has been building up fixed income for the past 2 years and that now they are analysing the operations. Another analyst on the call asks how much of it’s important to support the more profitable wealth and asset management businesses with the investment bank. Gruebel’s answer is that “50-75% of the investment banking business would be needed to keep wealth management going.”

None of that is positive, especially in light of the unexpected $2.3 billion loss but the real dagger in the heart of the investment bank, and probably Gruebel too, is what he says about the firm’s risk management. We captured some of his quotes on video. Watch below.

When he’s asked if a big, unexpected loss in FICC in the second quarter points to some “regrettable losses” that might indicate a need to step up risk management, he says:

“We have no undue risk in our positions… I’m pretty convinced that we have one of the best risk managements in the industry.”

He also says:

“In our investment bank, all our businesses are impacted by lower trading volumes, our trading in FICC particularly, we are impacted negatively by the widening of credit spreads. And of course we have continued to be disciplined in how we deploy risk. In other words, even in a lower volume market we haven’t increased our risk.“

“The new capital and regulatory environment will weigh on banking and we cannot rely on markets to boost our profits when lobal ecnomic growth looks as it might have stalled.”

“We have to continue to manage risk tightly to make sure that the risk-reward balance is positive for our shareholders.”

