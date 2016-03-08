Ostrich chases cyclists at 30 mph 'to show off in front of his girlfriend'

Cyclists get chased by dogs quite often. Giant sprinting birds, not so much.

Oleksiy Mishchenko and his cycling pals were recently chased by a large ostrich, according to a video he posted on YouTube. They were riding in South Africa along a quiet road by the ocean.

“Suddenly,” Mishchenko wrote, “I spotted a white ostrich on my left, then this beast jumped on the road from the right and started chasing my friends!”

“Luckily the creature decided to leave us alone … My guess he wanted to show off in front of his girlfriend,” he said.

Reigning Tour de France champion Chris Froome has had his own run-ins with animals in his native Africa, and he tweeted the chase video (below):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Diehard cyclists will remember Kevin Costner and David Marshall Grant being chased by a vicious dog in “American Flyers“:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

There have been documented cases of very angry magpies attacking cyclists:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The ostrich is said to be the fastest bird on land.

It can reach speeds of 45 mph and easily maintain 30 mph.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[h/t VeloNews]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.