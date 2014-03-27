This Is What An Osprey Landing On An Amphibious Transport Ship Looks Like

This impressive photo, published by the Navy, shows a MV-22 Osprey approaching for a landing aboard the USS Anchorage.

The Osprey is participating in routine flight operations conducted by the Anchorage. Currently the Anchorage is off the coast of Southern California, where it is receiving its amphibious warfare certifications.

The Bell

Boeing MV-22 Osprey is a multi-mission tiltrotor aircraft. Ospreys are designed to combine the functionality of conventional helicopters with the range and performance of turboprop aircraft. This means they can take off either vertically or horizontally, can refuel in the air, and can go twice as fast as other helicopters. Since the Osprey can still function like a helicopter, it is also ideal for search and rescue missions.

The USS Anchorage is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship. Amphibious transport dock ships are a type of amphibious warfare ship that can embark, transport, and land elements of a landing force. They can also transport helicopters.

