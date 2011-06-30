AIG's Howard Sosin Had A Contract That Will Make You Squirm With Jealousy

Financial Investigator and investigative journalist Roddy Boyd takes on AIG in his new book Fatal Risk. Detailing the long history of the insurance giant’s failure, Boyd describes the evolution of the financial products unit and its unexpected success.



Watch below to learn how the unit’s founder – Howard Sosin – finagled some sickeningly sweet terms in his contract.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and Simone Foxman

