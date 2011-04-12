Qaddafi's 24-Year-Old Ukranian Nurse Defends Her "Papik"

Photo: Via AllVoices.com

One of Qaddafi’s nurses has spoken out in defence of “Papik.”24-year-old Oksana Balinskaya tells Newsweek her patient was health conscious and respectful of his coterie of beautiful nurses:



I was just 21 when I went to work for Muammar Gaddafi. Like the other young women he hired as nurses, I had grown up in Ukraine. I didn’t speak a word of Arabic, didn’t even know the difference between Lebanon and Libya. But “Papik,” as we nicknamed him—it means “little father” in Russian—was always more than generous to us. I had everything I could dream of: a furnished two-bedroom apartment, a driver who appeared whenever I called. But my apartment was bugged, and my personal life was watched closely.

The Ukrainian press called us Gaddafi’s harem. That’s nonsense. None of us nurses was ever his lover; the only time we ever touched him was to take his blood pressure. The truth is that Papik was much more discreet than his friend, the womanizer Silvio Berlusconi.

