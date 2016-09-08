NASA's next big $1 billion mission has a special delivery for Earth

NASA is about to embark on an epic journey to an asteroid called “Bennu,” searching for answers to the formation of life on Earth. On Sep. 8, NASA will launch its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft into space. The spacecraft will spend the next two years catching up with asteroid Bennu.

“The asteroid, little altered over time, is likely to represent a snapshot of our solar system’s infancy,” NASA.

Produced by Corey Protin. Original reporting by Jessica Orwig.

