The Trump administration won't enforce coronavirus-related safety rules for meat factories making a 'good faith' effort to keep workers safe

OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, has stopped enforcing coronavirus-related safety guidelines in meat factories, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Enforcement is suspended for factories that show a “good faith” effort to keep workers safe.

The Department of Labour will consider defending meat corporations from lawsuits filed by workers, OSHA added.

At least 20 meat-packing workers have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Over 5,000 more have been hospitalized or shown symptoms of the virus.

Last month, the Trump administration suspended the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulations, citing the pandemic.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump ordered all meat-packing plants to remain open, even as plant workers around the country are dying of COVID-19.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, will not enforce coronavirus-related safety guidelines for the plants so long as they demonstrate “good faith” efforts to keep workers safe, according to OSHA Solicitor of Labour Kate O’Scannlain and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Loren Sweatt.

If the “good faith” condition is met, the Department of Labour will consider heading off worker lawsuits against their employers, O’Scannlain and Sweatt said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Likewise, the Department of Labour will consider similar requests by workers if their employer has not taken steps in good faith to follow the Joint Meat Processing Guidance,” OSHA added.

Employers are not required to track coronavirus cases among workers, per recent OSHA guidance, and does not require on-site inspections for worker complaints related to the virus.

The statement did not say what constituted a “good faith” effort to comply with its guidelines. OSHA did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

No fewer than 20 meat-packing plants have closed since the pandemic began, the Washington Post reported.

At least 20 factory workers have died of COVID-19, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said on Tuesday, and “more than 5,000 workers have been hospitalized or are showing symptoms.”

Democrats pushed back on the guidance, saying OSHA must ensure ‘workers are meaningfully protected from COVID-19’

One day after that statement was released, Democratic Sens. Patty Murray of Washington, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico strongly rebuked the new OSHA guidance in a letter to Labour Secretary Eugene Scalia.

OSHA must “ensure our nation’s workers are meaningfully protected from COVID-19,” said the letter, signed by 24 other Democrats and Independent Sens. Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The senators wrote that OSHA must issue emergency temporary standards, enforceable protections for workers, and general guidance to employers for protecting their workers.

They also demanded that OSHA withdraw its previous guidance that allowed most employers not to track coronavirus cases, and withdraw its prevention of on-site inspections.

“Employers need clear guidance on what they should do to ensure safe workplaces-and workers across the country have been waiting for your leadership,” the letter said.

Trump administration recently suspended government enforcement elsewhere

OSHA is not the first government entity to ease up on enforcement rules in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the Environmental Protection Agency announced it would stop enforcing a host of environmental regulations because of the virus outbreak.

Facilities must comply with regulations “where reasonably practicable,” the EPA said in a statement on March 26. But the agency will not “seek penalties for noncompliance with routine monitoring and reporting obligations.”

The agency’s normal regulations would unnecessarily hamper companies that emit pollutants, said Administrator Andrew Wheeler since the companies are also trying to “protect workers and the public from COVID-19,” the disease caused by the virus.

The policy applies to civil violations, according to the statement, but “does not provide leniency for intentional criminal violations of law.”

