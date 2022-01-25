OSHA scraps its vaccine mandate for large employers after the Supreme Court dealt the requirement a mortal blow

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Rick Bowmer/AP Photo

The Biden administration is working on a permanent vaccine standard, OSHA wrote.

OSHA announced on Tuesday that it will stop requiring large employers to have their employees get vaccinated or test for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the emergency temporary standard will be withdrawn, according to court documents seen by Insider.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s previously implemented vaccine mandate for large companies, saying it could not be enforced while challenges from multiple Republican-run states worked their way through the court system.

According to the OSHA notice to the court, the Biden administration is working to set a permanent standard for vaccine statements based on the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The emergency temporary standard was initially adopted by OSHA on November 5, 2021, and called for all businesses with more than 100 employees to implement a vaccine mandate or require their employees to regularly rest for COVID-19.

Despite their withdrawal of the emergency temporary standard, OSHA still strongly encourages all workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the court documents.