OSHA is investigating Apple over its treatment of employees, reports say

CEO Tim Cook. Apple

The US Department of Labor has opened an investigation into Apple, The Financial Times reported.

The department confirmed the probe has been opened to The New York Times.

The probe follows a complaint from Apple whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating Apple.

The Financial Times first reported the probe Monday after viewing a letter sent to Apple whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik by the Department of Labor. The letter was dated December 10 and confirmed the investigation, per the FT.

The Department of Labor later confirmed to the The New York Times Monday it has opened an investigation into Apple.

Per The Times, OSHA’s whistleblower protection program will be conducting the investigation. The FT reported the investigation will look at whether Apple retaliated against Gjøvik.

Gjøvik told The Times she had filed a complaint against Apple “to ensure Apple knows they cannot get away with retaliating against me for exercising my federally and state-protected rights.”

Writing for Insider in September, Gjøvik said she was fired from Apple after filing labor complaints and publicly criticizing the company over issues including harassment. Gjøvik said she also raised concerns about potential toxic chemicals in the office building where she worked.

In a statement to The Times and the FT Apple said it was “deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive, inclusive workplace.” Apple told both publications it does not discuss individual employee matters.

Apple did not immediately comment when contacted by Insider. OSHA did not immediately reply when contacted by Insider outside of usual business hours.

Apple has faced mounting employee unrest this year. In August 15 employees built a website called AppleToo for coworkers to share stories of harassment and discrimination at the company.

Gjøvik is not the only Apple employee to have accused the company of retaliation.

Janneke Parrish, one of the founding members behind AppleToo, filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board in November saying she was fired for “false and pretextual reasons.”

Former Apple employee Cher Scarlett, who was part of AppleToo and campaigned for pay equity while at the company, also filed a complaint with the NLRB in September.

Bloomberg reported in November Scarlett had reached a settlement with the company and planned to withdraw her complaint. In December Forbes reported Scarlett had decided not to withdraw her NLRB complaint.