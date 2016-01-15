People are furious the Oscars didn't nominate any minority actors for the second year in a row

Jaimie Trueblood ‘Straight Outta Compton’ received one Oscar nomination for best screenplay.

After no minority actors received nominations for last year’s Oscars, #OscarsSoWhite became a trending topic on Twitter.

For the second year in a row, the same can be said about this year’s nominations.

Twitter has once again exploded over the lack of minorities nominated using the same hashtag as last year. While both “Straight Outta Compton” and “Creed” — two movies helmed by black actors and directors — did earn nominations, those nods went to white screenwriters and a white actor (Sylvester Stallone), respectively.

Love the nod for Stallone but really wish he wasn’t the only person nominated for CREED

— Christian Holub (@cmholub) January 14, 2016

No Idris Elba, No Will Smith, No Michael B. Jordan, No Ryan Coogler, No F. Gary Grey, No Jason Mitchell, No Creed BP.. #OscarNoms

— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 14, 2016

Started snowing when I read about today’s #OscarNoms which I guess is pretty appropriate. #OscarsSoWhite

— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 14, 2016

There was Beasts of No Nation, Creed, even Concussion, ain’t like black actors took a holiday in 2015 #OscarNoms

— Atima Omara (@atima_omara) January 14, 2016

No black actors/directors nominated for the second straight year. Travesty. Hope host @ChrisRock addresses this. #OscarNoms #OscarsSoWhite

— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) January 14, 2016

Ironic that the people chosen to announce the #OscarNoms was more diverse than the nominations themselves #OscarsSoWhite

— Ms. Marya E. Gates (@oldfilmsflicker) January 14, 2016

