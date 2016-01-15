People are furious the Oscars didn't nominate any minority actors for the second year in a row

Anjelica Oswald
Jaimie Trueblood‘Straight Outta Compton’ received one Oscar nomination for best screenplay.

After no minority actors received nominations for last year’s Oscars, #OscarsSoWhite became a trending topic on Twitter.

For the second year in a row, the same can be said about this year’s nominations.

Twitter has once again exploded over the lack of minorities nominated using the same hashtag as last year. While both “Straight Outta Compton” and “Creed” — two movies helmed by black actors and directors — did earn nominations, those nods went to white screenwriters and a white actor (Sylvester Stallone), respectively.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the snubs for diverse nominees:


