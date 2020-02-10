Tom Hanks dropped and did push-ups with a US Army sergeant on the Oscars red carpet

@people / Twitter Tom Hanks dropped down for some push-ups on the red carpet.

Tom Hanks did push-ups on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday alongside a US Army sergeant while wearing a full tuxedo as a group of soldiers cheered the duo on.

Hanks reportedly has a special relationship with the Army, being named an honorary member after playing Captain Miller in “Saving Private Ryan,” which won five Oscars in 1999.

Tom Hanks showed he’s still in good shape as he dropped and gave 20 on the Oscars red carpet.

The 63-year-old actor flexed his fitness skills alongside a US Army sergeant – and managed to keep up with the soldier.

Hanks, in his full tuxedo, did a few push-up reps as a group of soldiers cheered on the actor and the sergeant.

Tom Hanks Drops and Does Push Ups with a U.S. Army Sergeant on the #Oscars Red Carpet https://t.co/jAOtmze4qR pic.twitter.com/aqyfzMnlRq — People (@people) February 10, 2020

Since then, Hanks has reportedly developed a special relationship with the Army and was inducted as an honorary member of the US Army Rangers Hall of Fame.

Hanks, who was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Mr. Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood,” lost to Brad Pitt for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

