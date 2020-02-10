Tom Hanks dropped and did push-ups with a US Army sergeant on the Oscars red carpet

Hayley Peppin
@people / TwitterTom Hanks dropped down for some push-ups on the red carpet.

Tom Hanks showed he’s still in good shape as he dropped and gave 20 on the Oscars red carpet.

The 63-year-old actor flexed his fitness skills alongside a US Army sergeant – and managed to keep up with the soldier.

Hanks, in his full tuxedo, did a few push-up reps as a group of soldiers cheered on the actor and the sergeant.

Hanks memorably played Captain Miller in Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan.” The movie won five Oscars back in 1999.

Since then, Hanks has reportedly developed a special relationship with the Army and was inducted as an honorary member of the US Army Rangers Hall of Fame.

Hanks, who was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Mr. Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood,” lost to Brad Pitt for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.