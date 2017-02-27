Here are the 16 worst looks from the 2017 Oscars red carpet

While there were so many gorgeous gowns at the 89th Annual Academy Awards, not every celebrity wowed on the carpet.
Some of the looks were frumpy, too busy, or simply missed the mark for one of the most fashionable nights in Hollywood. While all these stars are physically beautiful, let’s be honest — they could have looked better.
Here are our top picks for the worst-dressed stars at the Oscars on Sunday night:
Leslie Mann looked beautiful as always with husband Judd Apatow, but her chartreuse dress -- with a sad boob bow -- was a wrinkly miss.
'Fifty Shades Darker' star Dakota Johnson looked like a shiny Victorian ghost in her gold Gucci dress.
Musician Pharrell Williams had way too much going on with his tux, from the extra buttons to the copious amount of black necklaces.
Even his creative director Mimi Valdes looked confused.
'Ghost in the Shell' star Scarlett Johansson paired her spunky haircut with an unflattering floral gown with an awkward neckline and belt.
Ginnifer Goodwin chose this red lace dress, which clashed with her harsh haircut. Between the netting, tiers, and faux turtleneck, it was just too much.
It was similar to another Oscars dress worn by 'Loving' star Ruth Negga, who made our best dressed list with her simpler design.
Musician John Legend's wife was a red carpet do, but his sad, droopy bow tie got him on our worst-dressed list.
Alicia Vikander (last year's winner for best supporting actress) wore this black lace Louis Vuitton dress with a messy bun. She looked like a disheveled saloon owner.
Though we loved her shoes, 'Moonlight' actress Naomie Harris's white Calvin Klein By Appointment gown with its train, knee-length cut, and peek of rib cage was just so-so.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel looked in love on the red carpet, but sadly we're not in love with Biel's Kaufmanfranco dress or Tiffany & Co. necklace.
But hey, at least Timberlake is a fan. 'I call it perfection,' he told E!'s Ryan Seacrest.
Halle Berry's hair looked amazing, but her grey and black Atelier Versace dress was too busy for our taste.
Best actor nominee Denzel Washington, posing here with his wife Paulette, chose an ill-fitting suit and short tie for the occasion.
Charlize Theron usually stuns on the red carpet, which is why her metallic Dior dress was such a disappointment.
It looked like a mere immitation of Meryl Streep's dress from the 84th Annual Academy Awards -- but without the sleeves.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
And though it's hard for Salma Hayek to look bad, this sheer black Alexander McQueen dress had an unflattering neckline -- those tiny straps look like they're about to snap.
