Before The Oscars Red Carpet Is Set Up, It's Just A Gross Street In Hollywood [Photos]

Tina Fey Oscar red carpetGettySee what Hollywood Boulevard looks like before the Oscar’s team whips it into A-list shape.

On Sunday, millions of people will be watching as celebrities descend upon Hollywood Boulevard to walk the red carpet before heading into the Dolby Theatre for the 86th annual Academy Awards.

Last year, we stopped by the Dolby Theatre to get a better look at what exactly it takes to prepare for the most-watched red carpet event of the year.

While workmen are quickly trying to transform Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard into a red carpet area, the street is anything but glamorous before the Oscar’s take it over.

This is what the red carpet looks like during arrivals for the Academy Awards.

But before Sunday's big show, the glamorous red carpet area is just a blocked off, busy street in the middle of a touristy area in Hollywood.

To the right of the carpet, there is a Forever 21 clothing store and Johnny Depp look-a-like from 'Pirates of the Caribbean.'

To the left, there is a pizzeria, tattoo parlor, and Harley Davidson store.

In front of the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars take place, there is the famous El Capitan Theatre.

It's where Jimmy Kimmel is filmed nightly and where his star-studded Oscars after-show takes place.

On Wednesday, workers were still setting up the carpet for Sunday's show.

The fan bleachers were empty.

And the red carpet hadn't even been unravelled.

But press assignments have already been placed.

The golden curtain has been drawn back in anticipation for Sunday's Academy Awards.

And Oscar is almost ready!

A far cry from the snazzy scene presented on television.

