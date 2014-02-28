Before The Oscars Red Carpet Is Set Up, It's Just A Gross Street In Hollywood [Photos]

Getty See what Hollywood Boulevard looks like before the Oscar’s team whips it into A-list shape.

On Sunday, millions of people will be watching as celebrities descend upon Hollywood Boulevard to walk the red carpet before heading into the Dolby Theatre for the 86th annual Academy Awards.

Last year, we stopped by the Dolby Theatre to get a better look at what exactly it takes to prepare for the most-watched red carpet event of the year.

While workmen are quickly trying to transform Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard into a red carpet area, the street is anything but glamorous before the Oscar’s take it over.

