Before the Oscars red carpet is set up, it's just a run-down street in Hollywood

Aly Weisman
Tina Fey Oscar red carpetGettySee what Hollywood Boulevard looks like before the Oscar’s team whips it into A-list shape.

On Sunday, millions of people will be watching as celebrities descend upon Hollywood Boulevard to walk the red carpet before heading into the Dolby Theatre for the 87th annual Academy Awards.

We stopped by the Dolby Theatre to get a better look at what exactly it takes to prepare for the most-watched red carpet event of the year.

While workmen are quickly trying to transform Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard into a red carpet area, the street is anything but glamorous before the Oscars take it over.

This is what the red carpet looks like during arrivals for the Academy Awards.

But before Sunday's big show, the glamorous red carpet area is just a blocked off busy street in the middle of a touristy area in Hollywood.

To the right of the carpet, there is a Forever 21 clothing store and Johnny Depp look-a-like from 'Pirates of the Caribbean.'

To the left, there is a pizzeria, tattoo parlor, and Harley Davidson store.

In front of the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars take place, there is the famous El Capitan Theatre.

It's where Jimmy Kimmel is filmed nightly and where his star-studded Oscars after-show takes place.

Days ahead of the awards show, workers are still setting up the carpet for Sunday's telecast.

The fan bleachers are empty.

Press assignments have been placed.

And the red carpet has yet to be unravelled.

Most everything is done by hand.

Including making sure the red carpet is camera-ready.

But some things require a little extra mechanical help.

Everything is kept under wraps until the big day.

A far cry from the snazzy scene presented on television.

On Monday, it's time to take it all down and put everything away until next year.

