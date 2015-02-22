Before the Oscars red carpet is set up, it's just a run-down street in Hollywood

GettySee what Hollywood Boulevard looks like before the Oscar’s team whips it into A-list shape.
On Sunday, millions of people will be watching as celebrities descend upon Hollywood Boulevard to walk the red carpet before heading into the Dolby Theatre for the 87th annual Academy Awards.
We stopped by the Dolby Theatre to get a better look at what exactly it takes to prepare for the most-watched red carpet event of the year.
While workmen are quickly trying to transform Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard into a red carpet area, the street is anything but glamorous before the Oscars take it over.
But before Sunday's big show, the glamorous red carpet area is just a blocked off busy street in the middle of a touristy area in Hollywood.
To the right of the carpet, there is a Forever 21 clothing store and Johnny Depp look-a-like from 'Pirates of the Caribbean.'
