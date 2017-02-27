Here are the best looks from the 2017 Oscars red carpet

The Oscars are a big deal for Hollywood’s actors and artists — but they’re a big night for fashion, too. Dozens of stars walked the red carpet decked out in gowns, tuxes, and jewels, but only a few rose to the top of the pack.
Here are the 26 best looks from the 89th Academy Awards.
The adorable Sunny Pawar looked grown-up in his tiny tuxedo. And nothing looks better than a giant smile!
16-year-old Auli'i Cravalho voiced the main character in Disney's 'Moana.' Her white dress featured intricate gold details.
Here's why Negga and other stars wore blue ribbons on the red carpet.
'Hidden Figures' star Taraji P. Henson rocked a custom Alberta Ferretti number. Lots of stars wore velvet on the red carpet, but Henson wore it best.
Duvernay used the gown to make a statement against President Trump's immigration ban.
'Star Trek' actor John Cho posed on the carpet with wife Kerri Higuchi. Her strapless floral gown was chic and feminine.
Best actress nominee Emma Stone oozed old Hollywood glamour. Her Givenchy Haute Couture gown had layers of golden fringe.
She also had a Planned Parenthood pin on her dress.
With his statue for 'Moonlight,' Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar.
Blue tuxes were a big trend for men. Chris Evans of 'Captain America: Civil War' was one of the stars who took part.
And last but not least, former Miss USA Olivia Culpo accented her Marchesa gown with a delicate black ribbon.
