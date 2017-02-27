Here are the best looks from the 2017 Oscars red carpet

Caroline Praderio
Best looks oscars red carpet 2017Getty/Frazer HarrisonTaraji P. Henson, Riz Ahmed, Auli’i Cravalho, and Mahershala Ali at the 2017 Oscars.

The Oscars are a big deal for Hollywood’s actors and artists — but they’re a big night for fashion, too. Dozens of stars walked the red carpet decked out in gowns, tuxes, and jewels, but only a few rose to the top of the pack.

Here are the 26 best looks from the 89th Academy Awards.

Hailee Steinfeld chose a flowy Ralph & Russo couture gown.

Getty/Frazer Harrison

Emma Roberts' vintage Armani Prive gown balanced a daring neckline with delicate lace.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Williams' Louis Vuitton gown was similar, but a bit more understated.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The adorable Sunny Pawar looked grown-up in his tiny tuxedo. And nothing looks better than a giant smile!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

16-year-old Auli'i Cravalho voiced the main character in Disney's 'Moana.' Her white dress featured intricate gold details.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ruth Negga (best actress nominee for 'Loving') looked long, lean, and elegant in custom Valentino.

Getty Images

Here's why Negga and other stars wore blue ribbons on the red carpet.

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen showed off lots of leg in her Zuhair Murad gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

White and metallics were a major trend at the Oscars.

Riz Ahmed skipped traditional black in favour of a deep blue Zegna suit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

'Hidden Figures' star Taraji P. Henson rocked a custom Alberta Ferretti number. Lots of stars wore velvet on the red carpet, but Henson wore it best.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Broadway star Cynthia Erivo opted for a Paolo Sebastian gown with eye-popping embroidery.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst was striking in this black Christian Dior Haute Couture gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Director Ava Duvernay's looked regal in this grey dress from Ashi Studio.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Duvernay used the gown to make a statement against President Trump's immigration ban.

Janelle Monáe's intricately beaded Elie Saab Couture dress was the most memorable of the night.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

'Moonlight' screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney looked cool and crisp in all white.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Best supporting actress nominee Octavia Spencer (of 'Hidden Figures') shone in this Marchesa frock.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman's red lips popped next to her pale Armani Prive gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Best supporting actress winner Viola Davis chose a sleek, simple dress from Armani Prive.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

'Star Trek' actor John Cho posed on the carpet with wife Kerri Higuchi. Her strapless floral gown was chic and feminine.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Best actress nominee Emma Stone oozed old Hollywood glamour. Her Givenchy Haute Couture gown had layers of golden fringe.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She also had a Planned Parenthood pin on her dress.

Best supporting actor winner Mahershala Ali is one of the few men who chose an all-black ensemble.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

With his statue for 'Moonlight,' Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar.

'Quantico' actress Priyanka Chopra chose a Ralph & Russo gown with a bold, structured neckline.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brie Larson's Oscar de la Renta gown married a classic silhouette with dramatic ruffles.

Getty Images

'Hidden Figures' actor Aldis Hodge chose a jacket with shiny lapels and accessorized with a chain.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Blue tuxes were a big trend for men. Chris Evans of 'Captain America: Civil War' was one of the stars who took part.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

And last but not least, former Miss USA Olivia Culpo accented her Marchesa gown with a delicate black ribbon.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

