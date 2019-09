Photo: Getty Images

As the stars are rolling in for the 85th Academy Awards, we’re excited to see who’s wearing what.Jacki Weaver’s wearing $2 million in jewelry and Reese Witherspoon is dazzling in Louis Vuitton.



We’ll be updating as more celebrities join the red carpet.

Take a look at what the stars are wearing tonight.

Reese Witherspoon in Louis Vuitton Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Haute Couture Zoe Saldana in Alexis Mabille Couture Eddie Redmayne in Alexander McQueen Jessica Chastain in Giorgio Armani. Amy Adams in Oscar de la Renta Quvenzhane Wallis in Giorgio Armani Daniel Day Lewis Amanda Seyfried in Alexander McQueen Helena Bohnam Carter Jacki Weaver in Custom Rani Zakhem Atelier. Jennifer Hudson in Robert Cavalli Joseph Gordon-Levitt Sally Field Samantha Barks Anne Hathaway in Prada Catherine Zeta-Jones in Zuhair Murad, with her husband Michael Douglass Jane Fonda in Versace Olivia Munn in Marchesa Jennifer Aniston in Valentino Naomi Watts in Giorgio Armani Kerry Washington in Miu Miu Nicole Kidman in L'Wren Scott Charlize Theron in Christian Dior Adele Sandra Bullock in Ellie Saab Jennifer Garner in Gucci and Ben Affleck Halle Berry in Versace

