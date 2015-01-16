Netflix Just Got Its Second-Ever Oscar Nomination For Best Documentary

Netflix Park Ranger Andre with Ndakasi, one of the resident Mountain Gorillas of Virunga National Park.

The 87th annual Oscars nominations were announced Thursday morning, and Netflix landed a Best Documentary Oscar nod for “Virunga.”

“Virunga” comes from Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company Appian Ways and follows the park rangers of Virunga National Park who protect endangered mountain gorillas in Africa. The film also dives into political conflict in the region.

Here’s the official synopsis via Netflix:

A gripping firsthand look at the Congo in the crossfire from first-time feature director Orlando von Einseidel, “VIRUNGA” examines the intersecting interests of big oil, poachers and an armed militia in the fragile habitat of the planet’s sole remaining mountain gorillas.

This is the streaming site’s second Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary.

Last year, Netflix received its first nod for “The Square,” about a group of Egyptian revolutionaries.

