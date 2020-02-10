Natalie Portman wore a cape that was embroidered with the names of the female directors snubbed at the Oscars

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Natalie Portman at the 2020 Oscars.

The Hollywood icon Natalie Portman wore a custom Dior gown and cape to the 2020 Oscars.

Her cape had the last names of eight female directors embroidered on one side.

Portman’s cape listed Lorene Scafaria, Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Mati Diop, Marielle Heller, Melina Matsoukas, Alma Har’el, and Céline Sciamma.

None of those women were nominated for the best director award this year. Only men were nominated.

In the nearly hundred-year history of the Oscars, only five women have been nominated for best director, and just one has won.

The Hollywood star Natalie Portman wore a custom Dior gown and cape on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday night. Embroidered down one side of her cape was the last names of eight women who directed movies in 2019 – none of whom were nominated at this year’s awards.

The Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman shared a video of Portman explaining the homage on the red carpet.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

“I wanted to recognise the women who were not recognised for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” Portman said in the video when speaking with Kaufman.

Eight names were listed on Portman’s cape, representing the following directors:

Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”)

Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”)

Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)

Mati Diop (“Atlantics”)

Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood”)

Melina Matsoukas (“Queen and Slim”)

Alma Har’el (“Honeyboy”)

Céline Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady On Fire”)

Here is a closer look at the eight surnames of the women recognised by Portman:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images A closer look at the eight female directors’ names on Portman’s dress.

This isn’t the first time Portman has been vocal at the Oscars about the lack of women nominated in the directing category. During the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony, Portman presented the award for best director alongside Ron Howard.

“And here are the all-male nominees,” Portman said in what appeared to be an unscripted moment.

"And here are the all-male nominees." While presenting at #GoldenGlobes, Natalie Portman calls out lack of female nominees in best director category. https://t.co/YfC1aVIXyA pic.twitter.com/eoqk0Il03v — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 8, 2018

In the nearly hundred-year history of the Oscars, only five women have been nominated for best director. Of those five, just one (Kathryn Bigelow for 2009’s “Hurt Locker”) has won.

People were big fans of Portman’s red-carpet message to the Academy voters.

Not all heroines wear capes. But some do & are amazing about it. https://t.co/63zAMoT3fJ — Josh Neff (@joshuamneff) February 10, 2020

This made me tear up. https://t.co/uKdMMsvFcL — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) February 10, 2020

natalie portman embroidered the names of all the women directors who weren’t nominated onto her jacket. we have to STAN. #oscars

pic.twitter.com/A2vFJqnA1d — ✩ (@gagasyuyi) February 10, 2020

Ok this is awesome: Natalie Portman's @Dior cape is embroidered with the names of female directors. That's one way to get them to the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BGUzRK3PzG — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 10, 2020

