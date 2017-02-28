27 celebrity reactions to the biggest Oscar mistake in history

ABC The historic moment.

• “Moonlight” won best picture at the Oscars after Faye Dunaway already announced “La La Land” won.

• When “Moonlight” was announced as the real winner, the audience was shocked.

• Celebrities reacted both in the Dolby theatre and on Twitter.

Sunday night’s shocking mix-up in announcing the winner of 2017’s best picture Academy Award is the biggest mistake in Oscar history. Faye Dunaway, along with Warren Beatty, announced that “La La Land” won best picture. In reality, “Moonlight” won, as “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz announced in the middle of his would-be Oscar-winning speech.

The reactions were tremendous. Here are 29 celebrity reactions in the Dolby Theatre during the ceremony, and on Twitter.

1. When the real winner was announced, the entire audience stood up to applaud.

2. Barry Jenkins, who directed “Moonlight,” was visibly shocked. He respected how Horowitz handled the situation.

Jordan Horowitz. Wow. I’m slipping slowly into reflection, perspective. Much respect to that dude

— Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) February 27, 2017

THIS. In that moment I would never. We all have dreams and they mean different things. Given the circumstance I went inward, not context https://t.co/CsMcQREmvB

— Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) February 27, 2017

3. This photo of the front-row audience captures how chaotic the moment was.

Photo: Getty Images.

4. Ryan Gosling, on stage with the “La La Land” crew, was laughing in astonishment.

“Well how about that?” seems to be his reaction.

5. Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams’s Oscar date, couldn’t believe this was actually happening.

6. The Rock, who correctly made an announcement onstage earlier in the telecast, was delighted.

7. Viola Davis, who won the Oscar for supporting actress for her role in “Fences,” shouted in joy.

8. Her “Fences” director and co-star Denzel Washington had a tight smile on his face.

9. Matt Damon let out an applause whistle.

10. Taraji P. Henson, who starred in “Hidden Figures,” was slack-jawed with disbelief.

11. The Oscar camera caught Nicole Kidman somewhere between shock and a smile.

12. Octavia Spencer was about to cry with happiness.

13. Dev Patel and his mother were really happy for the “Moonlight” crew.

14. And Ruth Negga, nominated for best actress in “Loving,” was savouring the moment.

15. On Twitter, Jessica Chastain wrote that she was happy “Moonlight” won after all.

Why didn’t the producers of the show rush to the stage when the wrong winner had been announced?! I feel bad for #lalaland producers AWKWARD pic.twitter.com/bs2S7rj325

— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017

I’m also very sad for the MOONLIGHT crew. I wish that they had the full experience of winning best pic without the awkwardness of it all.

— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017

A film about gay black love won best picture. Im so in love with the ‘out of touch liberals’ in my industry. ???? https://t.co/qZYHgXQPvz

— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017

16. Katy Perry won her bet.

KATY HERE. I lost a bet for best picture (I wanted moonlight…

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 27, 2017

WHAT WAIT OMG

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 27, 2017

17. Andy Cohen was shocked.

18. “Silicon Valley” actor Kumail Nanjiani was impressed by how gracefully the “La La Land” folks handled it.

The LA LA LAND people were so classy. Amazing. Two great movies. HOW MANY TIMES IS MOONLIGHT GONNA MAKE ME CRY

— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 27, 2017

19. B.J. Novak is upset that Casey Affleck won the best actor prize for “Manchester by the Sea.”

Can we check Best Actor again

— B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) February 27, 2017

20. Billy Eichner hoped that wasn’t the only mistake they made.

IF ANYONE FROM THE IN MEMORIUM IS STILL ALIVE PLEASE LET US KNOW

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017

21. Chloë Grace Moretz says what we’re all thinking.

So that was wild

— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) February 27, 2017

22. Bette Midler felt bad for all the people who turned off their TVs early.

Gee, I’m glad I stayed up! That was a first!!!!

— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 27, 2017

23. Shonda Rhimes was pleasantly surprised.

Holy crap. Holy effing moonlight. Plus Viola.#Oscars

— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) February 27, 2017

24. Oprah Winfrey was happy her favourite film won.

Whaaaaaaa??!congratulations Moonlight! My favourite #Oscars in memory!!

— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 27, 2017

25. Gabrielle Union was dazed by the surprise win.

I need a drink… no… a drank… make it a double. My emotions are all over the place #Moonlight #Oscars2017

— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 27, 2017

26. Elizabeth Banks knows a good twist ending when she sees one.

That ending to the #oscars should win best picture next year. #holyshit congrats #moonlight

— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 27, 2017

27. The last shot of the Oscar telecast was of everyone in the auditorium, standing and cheering in disbelief.

