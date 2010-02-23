Can Miley Cyrus And Kristen Stewart Save The Oscars?

The Academy Awards want to bring in lots of young viewers into their March 7 broadcast on ABC.



So they just announced that Zac Efron, along with Miley Cyrus and Twilight co-stars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner will be presenting at the broadcast.

The news comes as ABC struggles to sell out ad spots.

According to the LA Times, ABC has had to lower its rates from 2009’s $1.8 million pricetage to as low as $1.4 million for a 30-second roll.

The Oscars should make ABC about $68 million, according to TNS Media Intelligence. But that will be a 16% decline from 2009’s broadcast, which made the network $81 million.

More from the AP:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences previously announced that Sean Penn, Kate Winslet and Penelope Cruz, who won acting Oscars a year ago, will present honours this time around.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.