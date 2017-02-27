'This is not a joke': DISASTER at the 2017 Oscars as La La Land is wrongly named Best Picture

(L-R) ‘La La Land’ producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the winner card reading actual Best Picture winner ‘Moonlight’ with actor Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/ Getty Images.

• “Moonlight” won best picture at the Oscars, but “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the winner first.

• The mistake seems to have originated from the card given to announcers.

• Apparently it was the card for best actress (which Emma Stone won for “La La Land”).

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway just incorrectly announced La La Land as the winner of the 2017 Best Picture at the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

Beatty had hesitated announcing the winner after opening the envelope, while Dunaway thought he was stalling to be funny.

Unsure of whether to make the announcement, he turned to his co-presenter who took a look the paper and said the winner was “La La Land.”

The cast and crew came up on stage and made their speeches.

But then the unthinkable happened.

“I’m sorry, there’s a mistake,” La La Land producer Jordan Horwitz said, after having made his acceptance speech.

Beatty was forced to correct the error and announced “Moonlight” as the real winner.

Co-presenters Faye Dunaway (L) and Warren Beatty speak onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/ Getty Images.

After an agonising few minutes, in which the cast and crew of La La Land stood in disbelief of the situation, Beatty explained that on the card he opened were written with the words “La La Land”.

“I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said, ‘Emma Stone, La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Fey and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny,” said the 79-year-old American actor and filmmaker.

This leads us to believe that he was actually holding the card for best actress (which Emma Stone had won moments before).

Onstage, they held up the real best picture card which listed “Moonlight” as the winner for the camera to see:

ABC

The musical had been the favourite to win.

Here’s the moment La La Land was wrongly announced as Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Video of the whole #BestPicture disaster, including Warren Beatty trying to tell people what happened. pic.twitter.com/8eLY6Rxh9Z — BuzzFeed Arts & Entertainment (@BuzzFeedEnt) February 27, 2017

And in full:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmL4Hydsj_k

The presenter of the evening Jimmy Kimmel tried to lighten the mood following the shock of the disaster.

“I don’t know what happened. I blame myself for this. Let’s remember it’s just an awards show,” he said.

“I mean, we hate to see people disappointed. But the good news is we got to see some extra speeches.”

Kimmel also made a reference to Steve Harvey, who memorably announced the wrong winner at the Miss Universe competition in 2015.

Beatty has been nominated for fourteen Academy Awards, and is the only person to have been twice nominated for acting, directing, writing, and producing the same film – first with Heaven Can Wait, and again with Reds. While Dunaway has won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Network.

