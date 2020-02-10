Jeff Bezos was roasted during the Oscars opening monologue, with Chris Rock saying he is 'so rich' that even a divorce settlement couldn't put a dent in his net worth

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was the target of some jokes at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Comedians Steve Martin and Chris Rock playfully called out Bezos’ enormous wealth and his recent divorce from ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos.

“Jeff Bezos is so rich, he got divorced and he’s still the richest man in the world,” Rock said to a laughing audience.

Bezos was in the audience, and appeared to be laughing along.

The world’s wealthiest man finalised his divorce settlement with MacKenzie Bezos in July, leaving her with a partial stake in Amazon worth an estimated $US38 billion.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took some playful jabs at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Steve Martin and Chris Rock jokingly called out Bezos’ wealth and his recent divorce settlement during the opening monologue of the awards ceremony.

“Jeff Bezos is here!” Rock excitedly exclaimed.

“Wow, great actor,” Martin says sarcastically.

ABC/YouTube Steve Martin and Chris Rock at the 2020 Oscars.

“He’s got cash. When he writes a check, the bank bounces,” Rock continued. “Like, Jeff Bezos is so rich, he got divorced and he’s still the richest man in the world.”

“He saw ‘A Marriage Story’ and thought it was a comedy,” he added.

Martin refrained from adding in any jokes about the billionaire, saying that he preferred getting his Amazon packages “on time.”

Bezos appeared to enjoy the roast from his seat in the audience as the camera panned to him.

ABC/YouTube Bezos appeared to enjoy the small roast at the 2020 Oscars.

ABC uploaded the speech to YouTube. You can watch Martin and Rock joke about Bezos at the two-minute mark.

The world’s wealthiest man announced that he and ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos were getting divorced last year after a 25-year marriage. The two officially finalised their divorce in July, leaving MacKenzie Bezos with a partial stake in Amazon worth an estimated $US38 billion, making her the third richest woman in the world.

As of February 2020, Bloomberg estimates that Bezos has a net worth of $US126 billion, which means he retains his title as the richest man in human history despite the divorce settlement.

Bezos has been publicly dating Emmy-nominated news anchor and media personality Lauren Sanchez for just over a year. In the early stages of their relationship, the National Enquirer revealed it had seen private texts and photos the couple had sent each other.

Bezos is currently locked in an escalating legal battle against Sanchez’ brother over the leak.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.