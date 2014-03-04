Here's Who The Academy Snubbed During The 'In Memoriam' Segment

Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Walker, James Gandolfini, and Harold Ramis were among the 47 Hollywood stars remembered during Sunday night’s Oscar’s “In Memoriam” segment.

But who did the Academy leave out of this year’s tribute?

Actors:

Cory Monteith, (“Glee”)

Dennis Farina, (“Snatch,”) (“Midnight Rider”)

Ruth Duccini (one of the last surviving “Wizard of Oz” Munchkins)

Jean Stapleton, (“All in the Family”)

Milo O’Shea

Ralph Waite

Michael Ansara

Roger Hill

Russell Johnson

Dale Robertson

Eric Lawson

Maxine Stuart

Alicia Rhett

Directors:

Bryan Forbes (“Seance on a Wet Afternoon,” “The Stepford Wives”)

Antonia Bird (“Ravenous”)

Juan Jose Bigas Luna (“Jamon, Jamon”)

Alain Resnais (The French director of “Hiroshima,” “Mon Amour”)

Producers:

Harvey Bernhard (“The Omen”)

James Jacks (“The Mummy”)

Screenwriters:

Mike Grey (an Oscar-nominee for “The China Syndrome”)

Vincenzo Cerami (Oscar-nominee for “Life is Beautiful”)

Authors:

Tom Clancy (whose numerous bestselling novels inspired numerous blockbuster movies)

Editors:

William T. Cartwright (“Four Days in November”)

Two-time Oscar-nominee Frank E. Morriss (“Romancing the Stone,” “Blue Thunder”)

Costume Designers:

Ha Nguyen (“The Mask”)

Publicists:

Julian Myers

Eddie Michaels

Animators:

