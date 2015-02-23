The Oscars 'In Memoriam' tribute snubbed Joan Rivers and her fans are furious

Robin Williams, Mickey Rooney, Lauren Bacall, James Garner, Ruby Dee, Mike Nichols, and Maya Angelou were among the stars honored in this year’s “In Memoriam” segment, which paid tribute to those in the film community who died within the past year

But one person was notably absent — Joan Rivers, who died in September at age 81.

According toher IMDB page, Rivers boasts 38 acting credits to her name in a career that spans 63 years. She had roles in “Space Balls,” “Iron Man 3,” voiced a character in “Shrek 2,” directed Billy Crystal’s big screen debut in 1978’s “Rabbit Test,” and was the subject of 2010 documentary “Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work.”

Rivers also created red carpet culture, coining the phrase “Who are you wearing?” and hosted E!’s “Fashion Police” until her death.

#TBT 1995 Oscars. It’s hard to believe that it was 20 years ago it all began. #MelRivers #JoanRivers http://t.co/WqX7LBXWOk

— Joan Rivers (@Joan_Rivers) February 20, 2015

With her long list of film credits, it was quite shocking when Rivers was left out of this year’s “In Memoriam” segment.

Twitter immediately went nuts with people reacting to the snub:

No Joan Rivers in the montage??? She basically created the red carpet which makes all of these bitches millions. For shame!!!

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 23, 2015

No mention of @Joan_Rivers in the memorial?! That’s not right. #Oscars2015

— Sally Jessy Raphael (@SJRaphael) February 23, 2015

Joan Rivers on the set of Rabbit Test, a movie she directed. pic.twitter.com/G2QvTkhv0r

— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 23, 2015

There’s no way @Joan_Rivers was forgotten. She was straight up left out. Not cool, Hackademy. #InMemoriam #douchebags

— Lori King Brown (@lorikingbrown) February 23, 2015

No Joan Rivers? Tacky to say the least. #Oscars2015

— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) February 23, 2015

Surely the #Oscar2015 were long enough 2 have included @Joan_Rivers in memoriam?

— allyway (@allyway) February 23, 2015

How the hell was Joan Rivers not in the In Memoriam?

— Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 23, 2015