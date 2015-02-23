The Oscars 'In Memoriam' tribute snubbed Joan Rivers and her fans are furious

Aly Weisman

Robin Williams, Mickey Rooney, Lauren Bacall, James Garner, Ruby Dee, Mike Nichols, and Maya Angelou were among the stars honored in this year’s “In Memoriam” segment, which paid tribute to those in the film community who died within the past year

But one person was notably absent  — Joan Rivers, who died in September at age 81.

Joan rivers Jason Kempin/Getty Images

According toher IMDB page, Rivers boasts 38 acting credits to her name in a career that spans 63 years. She had roles in “Space Balls,” “Iron Man 3,” voiced a character in “Shrek 2,” directed Billy Crystal’s big screen debut in 1978’s “Rabbit Test,” and was the subject of 2010 documentary “Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work.”

Rivers also created red carpet culture, coining the phrase “Who are you wearing?” and hosted E!’s “Fashion Police” until her death.

With her long list of film credits, it was quite shocking when Rivers was left out of this year’s “In Memoriam” segment.

Twitter immediately went nuts with people reacting to the snub: