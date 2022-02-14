Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes will reportedly host the 2022 Oscars, marking the first time three women will helm Hollywood’s big night

(L-R) Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. Getty

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes will reportedly host this year’s Oscars.

Variety was the first outlet to report the names, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming.

It’s the first time three women have hosted the show ever.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes have been revealed as the hosts for the 94th Academy Awards, according to new reports.

After Variety was the first to report the names on Monday, it was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

This marks the first time three women have hosted Hollywood’s big night ever. It’s also the first time in 35 years that three people have held the honor at the same time.

It’s a marked change for the Academy Awards, which has gone without an official host for years. The last time the Oscars had a host was in 2018 when late-night host Jimmy Kimmel did the honors.

Last year’s Oscars — which was lacked a host and was scaled down due to the pandemic — drew the lowest ratings in the show’s history with under 10 million watching.

In a recent interview with Insider, Seth Rogen, who presented at the awards show back in 2017, questioned whether viewers still cared about the ceremony.

“I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Rogen said last week after this year’s nominations were announced.

“To me, maybe people just don’t care,” the “Pam & Tommy” star continued. “I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don’t care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring.

The 2022 Oscars will take place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27, and will air live on ABC. Here’s the full list of nominees.