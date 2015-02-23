Dakota Johnson and mum Melanie Griffith had a super awkward exchange over 'Fifty Shades of Grey' on the Oscars red carpet

Before “Fifty Shades of Grey” star Dakota Johnson presented at Sunday’s Academy Awards…

The 25-year-old walked the red carpet with her actress-mum, Melanie Griffith.

But the two had an incredibly awkward exchange during an ABC pre-show interview with host, Lara Spencer.

When Spencer asked Griffith if she has seen the R-rated “Fifty Shades of Grey,” Griffith surprisingly responded that she had not.

“No,” Griffith replied, while her daughter, who plays lead character Anastasia Steele in the film, responded, “Maybe one day.”

Griffith then assured she has no desire to watch her daughter in action. “I don’t think I can, I think it would be strange. She’s a really good actress, I don’t need to see that to know how good she is.”

“No, I don’t think so, I think it’s fine,” said Johnson during the live interview. “I think that one day you can see it, I think so.”

Clearly a point of contention between the two, Johnson responds: “Alright! You don’t have to see it. Jeez. I’m like, ‘you can see it’ and you’re just like, ‘no.'”

“If she tells me to see it, I’ll see it,” a flustered Griffith replied.

A classic mother/daughter eye-roll ensued.

Watch the full, incredibly uncomfortable exchange below:

