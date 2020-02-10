Bong Joon-ho smiling down at his Oscar like he can't believe it is one of the best moments of the night

Callie Ahlgrim
Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesHan Jin-won, right, accepts the Oscar for best original screenplay.
  • “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho won best original screenplay at the Oscars on Sunday.
  • As his cowriter, Han Jin-won, delivered his acceptance speech, Joon-ho lovingly admired his trophy onstage.
  • People online are celebrating the tender moment and praising Joon-ho for his authenticity.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won won best original screenplay at the Oscars on Sunday, making “Parasite” the first Asian film to win the prestigious writing award.

Director Joon-ho took the microphone first, thanking his wife and the film’s cast for “bringing this film to life” – none of whom were nominated for acting awards.

“Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries,” he said. “But this is very personal to South Korea.”

Then, as his cowriter delivered his acceptance speech, Joon-ho stared lovingly at the trophy in his hands.

Bong joon jo parasite win screenplayKevin Winter/Getty ImagesBong Joon-ho wrote and directed ‘Parasite.’

The earnest moment inspired a slew of heartfelt reactions.

“Parasite” fans immediately celebrated the “precious” and “wholesome” moment online, praising Joon-ho for his authenticity.

Joon-ho is also nominated for best director, and “Parasite” is nominated for best picture. If the film wins the latter, it will be the first foreign language film in Oscars history to take home the top prize.

Watch the duo’s full acceptance speech below.

