Bong Joon Ho was the winner of the 2020 Oscars — here are his best moments you may have missed

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images The director won four Oscars at this year’s ceremony.

“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho made history at the 2020 Academy Awards when his film won both best international feature and best picture.

His charming acceptance speeches and reactions to the “Parasite” sweep were among the highlights of the awards ceremony.

For instance, Bong gave a shout-out to legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, and reacted to his best director win by saying, “I will drink until the next morning.”

“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho made history at the 2020 Academy Awards. He took home four Oscars (best original screenplay, best international feature, best director, and best picture), becoming both the first South Korean filmmaker to win an Oscar and the first director to win best picture for a film not in the English language.

Despite previously referring to the Oscars as a “very local” awards show, the director’s charming acceptance speeches and reactions to the “Parasite” sweep were among the highlights of this year’s ceremony.

From giving Martin Scorsese a sweet shoutout to making his Oscar statuettes kiss, here are the best Bong Joon Ho moments from the 2020 Oscars.

Bong started the night off strong by getting candid on the red carpet.

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images) Bong Joon Ho arriving for the 92nd Oscars.

When Entertainment Tonight asked the director how he came up with the idea for “Parasite” on the red carpet, he simply responded, “Because I’m a f-ing weirdo.”

bong “i’m a fucking weirdo” joon-ho pic.twitter.com/HNQ7tQlbJQ — karen han (@karenyhan) February 10, 2020

Some fans noticed how similar the director’s response sounded to Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) “I’m a weirdo” monologue on “Riverdale.”

Has Director Bong Joon-ho been watching Riverdale pic.twitter.com/26wGO1BXNs — kye⁷ [NJ CHI ATL] (@teaandthegalaxy) February 10, 2020

The director lovingly giggled and stared at his first Oscar of the night.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Bong Joon Ho accepting the best original screenplay Oscar.

Bong’s first win of the night was best original screenplay, which, as he mentioned in his acceptance speech, was the first Oscar ever awarded to a South Korean film.

But when his co-screenwriter Jin Won Han took the microphone to give his own speech, many viewers noticed the director staring down at his award and laughing in disbelief in the background.

bong joon ho admiring his oscar is literally the most wholesome thing ever ???? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rnaEFikdyz — lindsey rainbolt (@lindsrainbolt) February 10, 2020

please enjoy this gif of bong joon ho giggling at his oscar pic.twitter.com/6ErVC8NEef — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) February 10, 2020

He previewed his night out while accepting the Oscar for best international feature film.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images Bong Joon Ho became the first director to win both best international feature film and best picture.

Throughout the night, the director mainly spoke in Korean and gave his acceptance speeches via translator Sharon Choi, before giving a few English sentences for effect.

Perhaps the best of these remarks came when he accepted the Oscar for best international feature film and told the audience, “I’m ready to drink tonight. Until the next morning.”

"Thank you. I will drink until the next morning." – Bong Joon Ho pic.twitter.com/0kstJEAEQR — Film at Lincoln Center (@FilmLinc) February 10, 2020

“I will drink until the next morning.” Bong Joon Ho is a big time member of the #ZillionBeers movement. What a night! #Parasite #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ChbnowpePc — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) February 10, 2020

Bong gave a sweet shout-out to his fellow nominees after winning best director.

ABC and Kevin Winter/Getty Images Bong Joon Ho quoted Martin Scorsese during his best director acceptance speech.

“When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is ‘the most personal is the most creative'” he said via translator, before interjecting in English, “That quote was from our great Martin Scorsese.”

Bong went on to pay tribute to the iconic director, whose films he studied in school.

The director also thanked Quentin Tarantino for introducing American audiences to his films, and added that he would “like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the Oscar trophy into five and share it” with his fellow nominees, which included Sam Mendes(“1917“) and Todd Phillips (“Joker“).

"When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is, the most personal is the most creative." Bong Joon Ho quoting Martin Scorsese while accepting his #Oscar from Spike Lee proves cinema is truly an international language. pic.twitter.com/f8RzOyQEdq — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 10, 2020

He was ecstatic upon accepting his historic best picture win.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Bong Joon-ho receives the best picture Oscar.

The audience erupted in cheers as “Parasite” became the first international film to take the top prize at the Academy Awards.

The director apologised for having “too many” Oscars at the engraving station.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Bong Joon Ho and ‘Parasite’ producer Kwak Sin-ae with their Oscars.

Since he won four Oscars, Bong was at the engraving station for a while as they added his name to the statuettes.

“I’m so sorry for all this,” he said to the engraver. “Hard work. Too many.”

Bong Joon Ho apologizes to the engravers for having too many #Oscars https://t.co/hWATPNesC8 pic.twitter.com/u5XuaKBdki — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

He continued celebrating with two of his Oscar statuettes.

Jennifer Graylock/PA Images via Getty Images Bong Joon Ho with his best director and best picture Oscars.

Finally, the director did what any of us might do if we were holding two Oscars – he made them kiss.

Bong Joon-ho did 100% what any of us would do if we won more than one Oscar: he made them make out pic.twitter.com/br7YqVlhwF — ames ✨ (@thisisames) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon Ho wins multiple Oscars Immediately makes them kiss Is the best human https://t.co/cfSKP0Y2c4 — Jackson Lanzing writes weird. (@JacksonLanzing) February 10, 2020

