Watch Billie Eilish's haunting cover of The Beatles' song 'Yesterday' during the Oscars In Memoriam segment

Blaine Ohigashi / ©A.M.P.A.S.Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish performed during the Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment on Sunday.
- Billie Eilish performed a haunting cover of “Yesterday” by The Beatles for the 2020 Oscars“In Memoriam” segment.
- The 18-year-old singer took the stage on Sunday alongside Finneas O’Connell, her older brother and producer, who played the piano.
- Earlier in the night, Eilish wrote on her Instagram story that she was “honoured” to perform, and described “Yesterday” as “a song I’ve always loved.”
- Many pop culture and Hollywood icons and were remembered in the Academy Awards’ montage, including Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas.
