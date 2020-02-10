Billie Eilish looked so confused by Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig's Oscars performance, and her reaction immediately went viral

Kim Renfro
Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesMaya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night in Hollywood, California.
  • The singer Billie Eilish appeared baffled during the 2020 Oscars in the best reaction shot of the night.
  • She made a face during a parody song performance by the actors Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.
  • Perhaps she didn’t find it funny, or the older song references were lost on the 18-year-old.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Billie Eilish appeared baffled during Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s parody song performance at the 92nd Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday night.

In an instantly memeable moment, the camera panned to Eilish as Rudolph and Wiig started singing the 1986 song “Lady in Red” as part of a running bit in which they parodied Hollywood-related songs. They were gearing up to present the award for best costume design (which went to “Little Women”).

You can watch the full video of this moment below (the camera cuts to Eilish about 47 seconds in):

People immediately picked up on the indiscernible and weird face Eilish made.

Perhaps she was confused by the song choices. Earlier in the night, the 18-year-old singer made waves online when she said her favourite movie growing up was the 2014 movie “The Babadook.”

It’s also possible that Eilish was simply unamused by Rudolph and Wiig’s comedic bit. Either way, the internet wins.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.