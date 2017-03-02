New photos reveal what really happened backstage during the massive Oscars screwup

H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock, Business Insider Warren Beatty hugging Casey Affleck backstage at the 2017 Oscars, before he was handed the wrong envelope by PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant Brian Cullinan.

In the latest chapter of the Oscars best-picture fiasco known as #Envelopegate, Variety published a story on Wednesday that breaks down in photos and a timeline how PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant Brian Cullinan mixed up the envelopes that led to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway going onstage and announcing the wrong winner of best picture.

One of those photos, above, shows Cullinan holding two envelopes nearby Beatty backstage, as Beatty was preparing to present best picture. Cullinan gave Beatty the wrong envelope.

The story also shows that Cullinan was on his phone tweeting a photo of Emma Stone with her best-actress Oscar when Beatty and Dunaway were already out onstage to present.

Here’s a breakdown of what happened:

8:53 pm PST -- After Casey Affleck wins the Oscar for best actor he goes backstage and hugs Warren Beatty. This photo clearly shows Cullinan alongside the two holding two envelopes and his phone in one hand. H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock 9:03 pm PST -- Emma Stone walks backstage after winning the best-actress Oscar. Cullinan has handed what he thinks is the best-picture envelope to Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who are now walking onstage to present. Christopher Polk/Getty 9:04 pm PST -- As the best-picture montage of nominees is playing, Stone is still backstage being photographed with her Oscar. Cullinan takes a picture of her with his phone.

New Photos Show PWC Accountant Tweeting, Mixing Envelopes Backstage at Oscars (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/Wv4DMztrEQ

-- Variety (@Variety) March 1, 2017 9:05 pm PST -- Cullinan then tweets his photo as best picture is being presented. Twitter/@briancullinan_ Cullinan deleted this tweet on Monday. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Cullinan tweeted the photo of Stone before Beatty and Dunaway went onstage to present, but based on the photos and timeline, that appears to be untrue. 9:08 pm PST -- After looking perplexed for a moment at what he sees on the card inside the envelope he was given, Beatty passes the card to Dunaway, who announces 'La La Land' has won best picture. In fact, she was reading the duplicate best-actress card that said Emma Stone won for her performance in 'La La Land.' Kevin Winter/Getty The PwC accountants in charge of the Oscar envelopes keep two sets of all the winner envelopes. 9:11 pm PST -- Cullinan and fellow accountant Martha Ruiz (red dress) are seen onstage with the correct envelope as the mixup is corrected, minutes after 'La La Land' has already been announced as the winner. Kevin Winter/Getty PwC issued a statement on Monday stating that it took 'full responsibility for the series of mistakes and breaches of established protocols,' and the Academy announced that the accountants at the 2017 Oscars will not be returning to work at the awards. Christopher Polk/Getty PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants Martha L. Ruiz and Brian Cullinan, who handled the winners envelopes at this year's Oscars. PwC did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

