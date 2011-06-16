The Oscars Is Backtracking On Its 10-Movie Best Picture Category

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences drew a lot of fire when they broadened the Oscars’ best picture category from five nominees to 10.



This was after they fielded complaints that five were too few. (“The Dark Knight,” which was shut out of the category in 2009, sparked this drama.)

Now, it seems, they’re finally finding a happy medium.

This year’s best picture category will have between five and 10 nominees, depending on how the voting shakes out.

Basically, each movie that captures 5 per cent or more of Academy voters’ first-place nod for best picture will be eligible for the statue.

It may sound a little like a sorority, but we’re guessing this will lead to the best-calibrated field of competitors in years.

