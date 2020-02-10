The best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2020 Oscars

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the 2020 Oscars.

The 2020 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.

Several celebrity couples made fashion statements on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Many couples coordinated their red carpet looks, such as Lin Manuel-Miranda and Vanessa Nadal who opted for black-and-white outfits.

Other pairs, like and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, wore complementary ensembles.

There was no shortage of fashion-forward celebrity ensembles at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday in Hollywood, California.

The awards show also saw a number of style statements from couples who walked the red carpet in tandem – including Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied; and Spike Lee and his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee.

Keep reading to see the best-dressed pairs at the Oscars.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost channeled old Hollywood glamour with their outfits.

Johansson wore a champagne-coloured Oscar de la Renta gown with a transparent bodice, chain detailing, and a dramatic train, while Jost chose a classic black tuxedo.

Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera wore monochromatic ensembles.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera attend the 2020 Oscars.

Ferrera paired her red Alberta Ferretti gown with a headpiece that nodded to her Honduran roots, as she wrote on her Instagram. Williams opted for a black tuxedo.

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda popped in black and white on the red carpet.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda attend the 2020 Oscars.

Nadal wore an A-line white gown with silver embroidery on the shoulders. Manuel looked classic in a black tuxedo.

Tonya Lewis and Spike Lee made a statement with their looks.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee attend the 2020 Oscars.

Lee paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in a custom purple Gucci tuxedo that featured a gold trim and “24,” Bryant’s jersey number, embroidered on the lapel. He paired the outfit with “Strategy” Nike Kobe 9 Elite sneakers, again nodding to the late basketball player.

Lewis wore a white, long-sleeve white gown with statement earrings.

Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones made a classy duo on the red carpet.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones attend the 2020 Oscars.

The “Hamilton” stars looked elegant when they arrived at the Oscars. Ramos wore a Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo and glitzy, studded Oxford shoes. Jones wore a sophisticated black gown with pleated details and puffy sleeves.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach chose sleek ensembles.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach attend the 2020 Oscars.

Gerwig sported an olive-green Dior gown, which had fringe detailing at the hem. Baumbach wore a black tuxedo.

Kerri Higuchi and John Cho brought colour and sparkle to the Oscars red carpet.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images John Cho and Kerri Higuchi attend the 2020 Oscars.

Higuchi wore a colour-block black-and-silver gown with flower embellishments, while Cho sported an acorn-coloured suit paired with a black shirt.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s outfits gave off a ’20s vibe.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 2020 Oscars.

Wilson wore a long-sleeve gown that featured head-to-toe fringe, while Hanks wore a black tuxedo with an oversized bow tie.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ looks were glamorous and classy.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 2020 Oscars.

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host sported a custom Christian Siriano, multi-tiered ball gown with a ruffled one-shoulder neckline. Her husband wore a navy tuxedo with black details.

Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas chose to wear black and white, while Banderas’ daughter Stella went for a pop of colour.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Nicole Kimpel, Antonio Banderas, and Stella Banderas attend the 2020 Oscars.

Kimpel’s long-sleeve white gown featured a low-cute neckline that flowed into button detailing with a high-slit up the middle. Banderas kept it simple in a black tuxedo.

Stella stood out from the duo in a black-and-red gown that also featured a low neckline and strap detailing.

Julia Carey and James Corden looked chic on the Oscars red carpet.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images James Corden and Julia Carey attend the 2020 Oscars.

Carey wore a textured, ice-blue gown with a shiny statement belt, while Corden sported a custom Dunhill tuxedo.

Tony McGill and Caitriona Balfe looked chic and stylish.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Tony McGill and Caitriona Balfe attend the 2020 Oscars.

Balfe wore a black Valentino gown with a sheer pink overlay that featured an elegant bow. Tony McGill, on the other hand, chose a black-on-black suit.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall exuded elegance in their red carpet outfits.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Julia Louis-Dreyfus and husband Brad Hall attend the 2020 Oscars.

Dreyfus wore a navy, fitted Vera Wang gown with a Harry Winston diamond necklace. Brad Hall kept it simple in a black tuxedo.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied’s looks were show-stopping.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attend the 2020 Oscars.

Portman wore an elaborate Dior gown with a high neckline and gold embroidery. She paired the dress with a Dior cape that had the names of the female directors snubbed at the Oscars written on it. Millepied complemented her in a black tuxedo.

Scott Stuber and Molly Sims opted for some sparkle.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Scott Stuber and Molly Sims attend the 2020 Oscars.

The top of Sims’ gown was sheer and embroidered with sparkling embellishments, while the bottom was made of a silky material that flowed into a layered train. Stuber wore a black suit.

Joaquin Phoenix let Rooney Mara shine when they walked the red carpet.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara attend the 2020 Oscars.

Mara wore a black Alexander McQueen gown with a lace bodice and cutouts. Pheonix sported the same custom Stella tuxedo that he has worn to other awards shows throughout the season in an effort to reduce waste.

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker’s red-carpet looks were refreshing.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker attend the 2020 Oscars.

Driver’s black tuxedo complemented Tucker’s black-and-white gown, which featured multi-coloured floral embroidery throughout the skirt.

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano subtly matched with their ensembles.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano attend the 2020 Oscars.

Gadot wore a black and pink Givenchy gown that featured see-through lace on the bodice, which she paired with Tiffany & Co. jewellery. Varsano wore a black-on-black suit, but he added a pop of colour with a pink pocket square that matched Gadot’s gown.

Stephanie Allain and Stephen Bray opted for modern looks.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Stephanie Allain and songwriter Stephen Bray attend the 2020 Oscars.

Allain wore a black suit with a bejeweled, geometrical top. Bray wore a navy tuxedo with black details.

