The best outfits celebrities wore to the 2020 Oscars

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Brie Larson attends the 2020 Oscars.

The 2020 Oscars took place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Celebrities showed up ready to stand out in dazzling gowns, stylish suits, and much more.

Regina King, Sandra Oh, and Brie Larson were some of the stars who owned the red carpet.

Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, for the 92nd Academy Awards.

As with previous years, the night was filled with iconic fashion moments. Celebrities walked the red carpet in glamorous gowns and suits, wearing some of 2020’s biggest trends so far.

From Regina King to Brie Larson, these were the best-dressed stars at the 2020 Oscars.

Regina King was pretty in pink at the 2020 Oscars.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Regina King attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her Versace dress had an asymmetrical neckline and crystal-covered bodice. Her skirt, on the other hand, featured a second layer of fabric wrapped around the waist. King completed the look with $US500,000 worth of Harry Winston jewellery, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Billy Porter stood out in a gold-and-orange couture ensemble designed by Giles Deacon.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Billy Porters attends the 2020 Oscars.

His sleeveless top, which had a high neckline, was made from 24-carat gold feathers. His painting-inspired skirt, on the other hand, bubbled around his ankles to reveal Jimmy Choo platform boots.

America Ferrera chose an Alberta Ferretti maternity dress that matched the red carpet.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images America Ferrera attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her red gown had bow-style sleeves, a ruched bodice, and skirt that extended into a short train. Ferrera completed the look with a gold headband wrapped around her forehead.

Zazie Beetz dazzled in a two-piece look from Thom Browne.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Zazie Beetz attends the 2020 Oscars.

Both her top and her skirt were covered in black sparkles. Her Bvlgari jewellery was also stunning.

Mindy Kaling looked radiant in an asymmetrical gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Mindy Kaling attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her yellow dress featured a single sleeve and short train. She also wore a diamond necklace, dangling earrings, and giant ring from Chopard.

Kaitlyn Dever sparkled in a red gown made by Louis Vuitton.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Kaitlyn Dever attends the 2020 Oscars.

The sustainable dress was strapless and covered in silver sparkles. She also wore diamond jewellery and a satin scarf around her arms.

Caitriona Balfe chose an elegant pink-and-black gown from Valentino.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Caitriona Balfe attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her black, mermaid-style dress was strapless and covered with a sheer pink overlay. The outer piece had a high neckline, with a bow placed right against her neck.

Janelle Monáe dazzled in a silver gown with a hood custom-made for her by Ralph Lauren.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Janelle Monáe attends the 2020 Oscars.

The long-sleeved dress, which also had a full skirt, took 600 hours to make. She paired it with a sparkling ring and red lipstick.

Sandra Oh also embraced sparkles on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Sandra Oh attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her long-sleeved gown, designed by Elie Saab, featured a plunging neckline and giant ruffles attached to each sleeve. Ruffles were also present across the bottom of her skirt.

Geena Davis’ dress featured daring elements, like a plunging neckline.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Geena Davis attends the 2020 Oscars.

Not only was her Romona Keveza dress covered in sparkles, but its skirt, which had pockets, was also semi-sheer.

Natalie Portman’s Dior look was both glamorous and thought-provoking.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Natalie Portman attends the 2020 Oscars.

She wore a black strapless gown underneath a sheer overlay with gold embroidery. Portman also donned a black cape that featured the names of female directors snubbed by the Oscars.

Brie Larson lit up the red carpet in a sparkling Celine dress with a plunging neckline.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Brie Larson attends the 2020 Oscars.

The dress also had a thigh-high slit and an attached cape. She completed the look with strappy sandals and an updo hairstyle.

Scarlett Johansson rocked a metallic Oscar de la Renta gown with a semi-sheer bodice.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Scarlett Johansson attends the 2020 Oscars.

She completed the look with smokey eye makeup and an updo hairstyle.

Rebel Wilson resembled a golden award in her sparkling dress.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Rebel Wilson attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her look also included a curled hairstyle and red lipstick, evoking old Hollywood glamour.

