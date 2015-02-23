Here's what the past 42 'best actress' winners have worn to the Oscars

Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesJennifer Lawrence won the award in 2013 while wearing Christian Dior.
With the Academy Awards comes Hollywood’s most glamorous night of the year.
While the show celebrates the best of the year in cinema, the biggest star of the Oscars? The red carpet, of course!
Leading ladies strut down the red carpet wearing gorgeous and unique outfits, and as style evolves, the dresses (or suits, if you’re Diane Keaton) evolve, too.
So what does a winner look like?
Let’s take a look at what the best actress winners have worn for the past 42 years.
In 1972, Jane Fonda dressed conservatively in an Yves Saint Laurent suit for her big win for 'Klute.'
Here she is accepting her award. You can see her long flowing yellow dress -- pretty much the opposite of what her character, Sally Bowles, wore in 'Cabaret.'
Louise Fletcher dressed conservatively in 1976. She won for her performance in 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest.'
Jane Fonda won again in 1979 for 'Coming Home,' this time having more fun with her James Reva dress.
Here's Meryl Streep, accepting her award in 1983 for 'Sophie's Choice.' Her glittery, gold Christian Leigh dress matched her award statue.
Shirley MacLaine blended professionalism and celebratory elegance in Fabrice when she won in in 1984 for 'Terms of Endearment.'
Sally Field won in 1985 for 'Places In The Heart.' She famously cried, 'you like me! You really like me!' And what's not to like about a classic black dress?
Marlee Matlin in 1987 for 'Children of A Lesser God.' The dress sleeves and flowers in the hair are especially great.
Here's a shoulder pad-clad Kathy Bates in 1991 in Donna Karan, after winning an award for her performance in 'Misery.'
Jodie Foster again took home the prize in 1992 for 'The Silence of The Lambs' wearing a smart Armani jacket with gloves.
Holly Hunter took the prize in 1994 for 'The Piano,' wearing a Vera Wang black dress with a little bit of sparkle.
Susan Sarandon won in 1996 for 'Dead Man Walking,' and she wore a Dolce & Gabbana bronze gown. It didn't exactly match her new award, but there was definitely a metallic theme going on for the evening.
Frances McDormand won in 1997 for 'Fargo.' She wore a seemingly simple black dress that showed off her ripped arms.
Helen Hunt took the prize in 1998 for 'As Good As It Gets' and wore a gorgeous blue strapless dress by Tom Ford for Gucci.
Gwyneth Paltrow looked beautiful in Ralph Lauren before she won the award in 1999 for 'Shakespeare In Love.'
Hilary Swank took home the award for 'Boys Don't Cry' in 2000. Her gold Randolph Duke dress was stunning, and it matched her newly acquired Oscar.
Halle Berry made history in 2002 when she won the award for 'Monster's Ball.' She was the first African American actress to take home the best actress prize. She wore Elie Saab with a floor-sweeping train.
Nicole Kidman took home the prize in 2003 for 'The Hours' while wearing an asymmetrical Jean Paul Gaultier dress.
Charlize Theron may have gotten ugly for her award-winning performance in 'Monster,' but she looked gorgeous in Gucci at the Oscars in 2005.
Hilary Swank won in 2005 for her performance in 'Million Dollar Baby.' Her Guy Laroche dress looked classic and traditional from the front...
Reese Witherspoon looked like a winner in 2006 when she won for her performance as June Carter in 'Walk The Line' while wearing Christian Dior.
In 2010, Sandra Bullock won her first Oscar for 'The Blind Side,' and her Marchesa dress sparkled alongside her new award.
In 2011, Natalie Portman won for her gripping performance in 'Black Swan.' Her Rodarte dress showed off her pregnancy.
Meryl Streep took home her third award in 2012 for 'The Iron Lady.' As always, she looked stunning, and her gold Lanvin dress matched her new award.
Jennifer Lawrence won the award in 2013 for her work in 'Silver Linings Playbook.' Her Christian Dior dress was stunning.
