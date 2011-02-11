OSCAR CURSE: Best Actress Winners Are More At Risk For Divorce Than Other Nominees

A new study has a dose of cold, hard truth for Natalie Portman and the rest of this year’s Oscar-nominated actresses: whoever wins will be 1.68 times more likely to get divorced than her fellow nominees.



The report comes from the University of Toronto and Carnegie Mellon University (wait — it took two colleges to figure this out?) and examines the marital lives of category winners since 1936. Apparently, the award comes between couples, causing husbands to get jealous or giving wives the urge to move on.

Winners of best actor awards, according to the study, had no such problems.

In recent years, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Winslet, and Sandra Bullock have all fallen victim to the curse. So who’s at risk this year?

Michelle Williams and Jennifer Lawrence, both unmarried, are safe. That leaves Annette Bening, Nicole Kidman, and Portman (who’s engaged, and widely considered the favourite).

We don’t make a habit of betting on celebrity marriages, but this one’s a toss-up anyway. Kidman and husband Keith Urban just welcomed baby number two — plus, Kidman’s probably had her fill of divorce drama after splitting from Tom Cruise.

Portman and fiance Benjamin Millipied will soon be parents, too. And while Warren Beatty was once one of the world’s great lotharios, we’re guessing these days the 73-year-old lusts mostly after comfortable slippers.

But if the curse should strike — take heart, ladies. Real men come and go, but little gold ones are forever.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.