Here's the movie that won best picture at the Oscars the year you were born

Unviersal ‘Green Book’ won best picture at the 2019 Academy Awards.

A total of 91 movies have won best picture at the Academy Awards since the first ceremony in 1929.

Keep reading to see the film awarded the coveted Oscar from every year.

The Academy Award for best picture is Hollywood’s most coveted statue. Some of the winning movies, including this year’s “Green Book,” take home the statue amid fierce controversy. But other films stand the test of time and are considered classics to this day.

Keep reading for a look at the winning movie from every year of the Oscars.

1929: “Wings”

Paramount ‘Wings’ was directed by William A. Wellman and Harry d’Abbadie d’Arrast.

Plot: “Two young men, one rich, one middle class, who are in love with the same woman, become fighter pilots in World War I.”

Stars: Clara Bow, Charles “Buddy” Rogers, Richard Arlen, and Gary Cooper.

Source: IMDB

1929 (again*): “The Broadway Melody”

MGM ‘The Broadway Melody’ was directed by Harry Beaumont.

Plot: “A pair of sisters from the vaudeville circuit try to make it big time on Broadway, but matters of the heart complicate the attempt.”

Stars: Bessie Love, Anita Page, and Charles King.

Source: IMDB

*The first Academy Awards ceremony of 1929 recognised movies from the 1927/1928 movie season, while the second ceremony was for 1928/1929 movies.

1930: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Universal ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ was directed by Lewis Milestone.

Plot: “A young soldier faces profound disillusionment in the soul-destroying horror of World War I.”

Stars: Lew Ayres, Louis Wolheim, and John Wray.

Source: IMDB

1931: “Cimarron”

RKO ‘Cimarron’ was directed by Wesley Ruggles.

Plot: “A newspaper editor settles in an Oklahoma boomtown with his reluctant wife at the end of the nineteenth century.”

Stars: Richard Dix, Irene Dunne, and Estelle Taylor.

Source: IMDB

1932: “Grand Hotel”

MGM ‘Grand Hotel’ was directed by Edmund Goulding.

Plot: “A group of very different individuals staying at a luxurious hotel in Berlin deal with each of their respective dramas.”

Stars: Greta Garbo, John Barrymore, and Joan Crawford.

Source: IMDB

1934*: “Cavalcade”

Fox ‘Cavalcade’ was directed by Frank Lloyd.

Plot: “A cavalcade of English life from New Year’s Eve 1899 until 1933 seen through the eyes of well-to-do Londoners Jane and Robert Marryot.”

Stars: Diana Wynyard, Clive Brook, and Una O’Connor.

Source: IMDB

*The 1934 Academy Awards ceremony was the last time the event recognised movies spread over two calendar years (which is why there is no 1933 movie listed).

1935: “It Happened One Night”

Columbia ‘It Happened One Night’ was directed by Frank Capra.

Plot: “A spoiled heiress running away from her family is helped by a man who is actually a reporter in need of a story.”

Stars: Clark Gable, Claudette Colbert, and Walter Connolly.

Source: IMDB

1936: “Mutiny on the Bounty”

MGM ‘Mutiny on the Bounty’ was directed by Lewis Milestone.

Plot: “Midshipman Roger Byam joins Captain Bligh and Fletcher Christian aboard HMS Bounty for a voyage to Tahiti. Bligh proves to be a brutal tyrant and, after six pleasant months on Tahiti, Christian leads the crew to mutiny on the homeward voyage.”

Stars: Charles Laughton, Clark Gable, and Franchot Tone.

Source: IMDB

1937: “The Great Ziegfeld”

MGM ‘The Great Ziegfeld’ was directed by Robert Z. Leonard.

Plot: “The ups and downs of Florenz Ziegfeld Jr., famed producer of extravagant stage revues, are portrayed.”

Stars: William Powell, Myrna Loy, and Luise Rainer.

Source: IMDB

1938: “The Life of Emile Zola”

Warner Bros. ‘The Life of Emile Zola’ was directed by William Dieterle.

Plot: “The biopic of the famous French muckraking writer and his involvement in fighting the injustice of the Dreyfuss Affair.”

Stars: Paul Muni, Gale Sondergaard, and Joseph Schildkraut.

Source: IMDB

1939: “You Can’t Take It With You”

Columbia ‘You Can’t Take It With You’ was directed by Frank Capra.

Plot: “A man from a family of rich snobs becomes engaged to a woman from a good-natured but decidedly eccentric family.”

Stars: Jean Arthur, James Stewart, and Lionel Barrymore.

Source: IMDB

1940: “Gone with the Wind”

Loews, Inc. ‘Gone with the Wind’ was directed by Victor Fleming.

Plot: “A manipulative Southern belle carries on a turbulent affair with a blockade runner during the American Civil War.”

Stars: Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, and Thomas Mitchell.

Source: IMDB

1941: “Rebecca”

Selznick International ‘Rebecca’ was directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

Plot: “A self-conscious bride is tormented by the memory of her husband’s dead first wife.”

Stars: Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, and George Sanders.

Source: IMDB

1942: “How Green Was My Valley”

20th Century Fox ‘How Green Was My Valley’ was directed by John Ford.

Plot: “At the turn of the century in a Welsh mining village, the Morgans, he stern, she gentle, raise coal-mining sons and hope their youngest will find a better life.”

Stars: Walter Pidgeon, Maureen O’Hara, and Anna Lee.

Source: IMDB

1943: “Mrs. Miniver”

MGM ‘Mrs. Miniver’ was directed by William Wyler.

Plot: “A British family struggles to survive the first months of World War II.”

Stars: Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon, and Teresa Wright.

Source: IMDB

1944: “Casablanca”

Warner Bros. ‘Casablanca’ was directed by Michael Curtiz.

Plot: “In Casablanca, Morocco in December 1941, a cynical American expatriate meets a former lover, with unforeseen complications.”

Stars: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, and Paul Henreid.

Source: IMDB

1945: “Going My Way”

Paramount ‘Going My Way’ was directed by Leo McCarey.

Plot: “Youthful Father Chuck O’Malley led a colourful life of sports, song, and romance before joining the Roman Catholic clergy. After joining a parish, O’Malley’s worldly knowledge helps him connect with a gang of kids looking for direction.”

Stars: Bing Crosby, Barry Fitzgerald, and Frank McHugh.

Source: IMDB

1946: “The Lost Weekend”

Paramount ‘The Lost Weekend’ was directed by Billy Wilder.

Plot: “The desperate life of a chronic alcoholic is followed through a four-day drinking bout.”

Stars: Ray Milland, Jane Wyman, and Phillip Terry.

Source: IMDB

1947: “The Best Years of Our Lives”

Warner Bros. ‘The Best Years of Our Lives’ was directed by William Wyler.

Plot: “Three World War II veterans return home to small-town America to discover that they and their families have been irreparably changed.”

Stars: Fredric March, Dana Andrews, and Myrna Loy.

Source: IMDB

1948: “Gentleman’s Agreement”

20th Century Fox ‘Gentleman’s Agreement’ was directed by Elia Kazan.

Plot: “A reporter pretends to be Jewish in order to cover a story on anti-Semitism, and personally discovers the true depths of bigotry and hatred.”

Stars: Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire, and John Garfield.

Source: IMDB

1949: “Hamlet”

Universal ‘Hamlet’ was directed by Laurence Olivier.

Plot: “Prince Hamlet struggles over whether or not he should kill his uncle, whom he suspects has murdered his father, the former king.”

Stars: Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, and John Laurie.

Source: IMDB

1950: “All the King’s Men”

Columbia ‘All the King’s Men’ was directed by Steven Zaillian.

Plot: “The rise and fall of a corrupt politician, who makes his friends richer and retains power by dint of a populist appeal.”

Stars: Broderick Crawford, John Ireland, and Joanne Dru.

Source: IMDB

1951: “All About Eve”

20th Century Fox ‘All About Eve’ was directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz.

Plot: “An ingenue insinuates herself into the company of an established but ageing stage actress and her circle of theatre friends.”

Stars: Bette Davis, Anne Baxter, and George Sanders.

Source: IMDB

1952: “An American in Paris”

MGM ‘An American in Paris’ directed by Vincente Minnelli.

Plot: “Three friends struggle to find work in Paris. Things become more complicated when two of them fall in love with the same woman.”

Stars: Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron, and Oscar Levant.

Source: IMDB

1953: “The Greatest Show on Earth”

Paramount ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ was directed by Cecil B. DeMille.

Plot: “The dramatic lives of trapeze artists, a clown, and an elephant trainer are told against a background of circus spectacle.”

Stars: James Stewart, Charlton Heston, and Betty Hutton.

Source: IMDB

1954: “From Here to Eternity”

Columbia ‘From Here to Eternity’ was directed by Fred Zinnemann.

Plot: “In Hawaii in 1941, a private is cruelly punished for not boxing on his unit’s team, while his captain’s wife and second-in-command are falling in love.”

Stars: Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift, and Deborah Kerr.

Source: IMDB

1955: “On the Waterfront”

Columbia ‘On the Waterfront’ was directed by Elia Kazan.

Plot: “An ex-prize fighter turned longshoreman struggles to stand up to his corrupt union bosses.”

Stars: Marlon Brando, Karl Malden, and Lee J. Cobb.

Source: IMDB

1956: “Marty”

United Artists ‘Marty’ was directed by Delbert Mann.

Plot: “A middle-aged butcher and a school teacher who have given up on the idea of love meet at a dance and fall for each other.”

Stars: Ernest Borgnine, Betsy Blair, and Esther Minciotti.

Source: IMDB

1957: “Around the World in 80 Days”

United Artists ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ was directed by Frank Coraci.

Plot: “A Victorian Englishman bets that with the new steamships and railways he can circumnavigate the globe in eighty days.”

Stars: David Niven, Cantinflas, and Shirley MacLaine.

Source: IMDB

1958: “The Bridge on the River Kwai”

Columbia ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’ was directed by David Lean.

Plot: “After settling his differences with a Japanese PoW camp commander, a British colonel co-operates to oversee his men’s construction of a railway bridge for their captors – while oblivious to a plan by the Allies to destroy it.”

Stars: William Holden, Alec Guinness, and Jack Hawkins.

Source: IMDB

1959: “Gigi”

MGM ‘Gigi’ was directed by Vincente Minnelli.

Plot: “Weary of the conventions of Parisian society, a rich playboy and a youthful courtesan-in-training enjoy a platonic friendship, but it may not stay platonic for long.”

Stars: Leslie Caron, Maurice Chevalier, and Louis Jourdan.

Source: IMDB

1960: “Ben-Hur”

MGM ‘Ben-Hur’ was directed by William Wyler.

Plot: “When a Jewish prince is betrayed and sent into slavery by a Roman friend, he regains his freedom and comes back for revenge.”

Stars: Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, and Stephen Boyd.

Source: IMDB

1961: “The Apartment”

United Artists ‘The Apartment’ was directed by Billy Wilder.

Plot: “A man tries to rise in his company by letting its executives use his apartment for trysts, but complications and a romance of his own ensue.”

Stars: Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine, and Fred MacMurray.

Source: IMDB

1962: “West Side Story”

United Artists ‘West Side Story’ was directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise.

Plot: “Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.”

Stars: Natalie Wood, George Chakiris, and Richard Beymer.

Source: IMDB

1963: “Lawrence of Arabia”

Columbia ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ was directed by David Lean.

Plot: “The story of T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who successfully united and led the diverse, often warring, Arab tribes during World War I in order to fight the Turks.”

Stars: Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness, and Anthony Quinn.

Source: IMDB

1964: “Tom Jones”

MGM ‘Tom Jones’ was directed by Tony Richardson.

Plot: “The romantic and chivalrous adventures of adopted bastard Tom Jones in 18th century England.”

Stars: Albert Finney, Susannah York, and George Devine.

Source: IMDB

1965: “My Fair Lady”

Warner Brothers ‘My Fair Lady’ was directed by George Cukor.

Plot: “A misogynistic and snobbish phonetics professor agrees to a wager that he can take a flower girl and make her presentable in high society.”

Stars: Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison, and Stanley Holloway.

Source: IMDB

1966: “The Sound of Music”

20th Century Fox ‘The Sound of Music’ was directed by Robert Wise.

Plot: “A woman leaves an Austrian convent to become a governess to the children of a Naval officer widower.”

Stars: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, and Eleanor Parker.

Source: IMDB

1967: “A Man for All Seasons”

Columbia ‘A Man for All Seasons’ was directed by Fred Zinnemann.

Plot: “The story of Thomas More, who stood up to King Henry VIII when the King rejected the Roman Catholic Church to obtain a divorce and remarriage.”

Stars: Paul Scofield, Wendy Hiller, and Robert Shaw.

Source: IMDB

1968: “In the Heat of the Night”

United Artists ‘In the Heat of the Night’ was directed by Norman Jewison.

Plot: “An African-American police detective is asked to investigate a murder in a racially hostile southern town.”

Stars: Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger, and Warren Oates.

Source: IMDB

1969: “Oliver!”

Romulus Films ‘Oliver!’ was directed by Carol Reed.

Plot: “Young Oliver Twist runs away from an orphanage and meets a group of boys trained to be pickpockets by an elderly mentor.”

Stars: Mark Lester, Ron Moody, and Shani Wallis.

Source: IMDB

1970: “Midnight Cowboy”

United Artists ‘Midnight Cowboy’ was directed by John Schlesinger.

Plot: “A naive hustler travels from Texas to New York to seek personal fortune but, in the process, finds himself a new friend.”

Stars: Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight, and Sylvia Miles.

Source: IMDB

1971: “Patton”

20th Century Fox ‘Patton’ was directed by Franklin J. Schaffner.

Plot: “The World War II phase of the career of the controversial American general, George S. Patton.”

Stars: George C. Scott, Karl Malden, and Stephen Young.

Source: IMDB

1972: “The French Connection”

20th Century Fox ‘The French Connection’ was directed by William Friedkin.

Plot: “A pair of NYC cops in the Narcotics Bureau stumble onto a drug smuggling job with a French connection.”

Stars: Gene Hackman, Roy Scheider, and Fernando Rey.

Source: IMDB

1973: “The Godfather”

YouTube screenshot ‘The Godfather’ was directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Plot: “The ageing patriarch of an organised crime dynasty transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant son.”

Stars: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and James Caan.

Source: IMDB

1974: “The Sting”

Universal ‘The Sting’ was directed by George Roy Hill.

Plot: “In Chicago in September 1936, a young con man seeking revenge for his murdered partner teams up with a master of the big con to win a fortune from a criminal banker.”

Stars: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and Robert Shaw.

Source: IMDB

1975: “The Godfather: Part II”

Paramount Pictures ‘The Godfather: Part II’ was directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Plot: “The early life and career of Vito Corleone in 1920s New York is portrayed while his son, Michael, expands and tightens his grip on the family crime syndicate.”

Stars: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Robert Duvall.

Source: IMDB

1976: “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”

United Artists ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ was directed by Miloš Forman.

Plot: “A criminal pleads insanity after getting into trouble again and once in the mental institution rebels against the oppressive nurse and rallies up the scared patients.”

Stars: Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher, and Michael Berryman.

Source: IMDB

1977: “Rocky”

Plot: “Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer, gets a supremely rare chance to fight heavy-weight champion Apollo Creed in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.”

Stars: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, and Burt Young.

Source: IMDB

1978: “Annie Hall”

YouTube ‘Annie Hall’ was directed by Woody Allen.

Plot: “Neurotic New York comedian Alvy Singer falls in love with the ditzy Annie Hall.”

Stars: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, and Tony Roberts.

Source: IMDB

1978: “The Deer Hunter”

Universal ‘The Deer Hunter’ was directed by Michael Cimino.

Plot: “An in-depth examination of the ways in which the U.S. Vietnam War impacts and disrupts the lives of people in a small industrial town in Pennsylvania.”

Stars: Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, and John Cazale.

Source: IMDB

1980: “Kramer vs. Kramer”

Columbia ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ was directed by Robert Benton.

Plot: “Ted Kramer’s wife leaves her husband, allowing for a lost bond to be rediscovered between Ted and his son, Billy. But a heated custody battle ensues over the divorced couple’s son, deepening the wounds left by the separation.”

Stars: Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep, and Jane Alexander.

Source: IMDB

1981: “Ordinary People”

Paramount ‘Ordinary People’ was directed by Robert Redford.

Plot: “The accidental death of the older son of an affluent family deeply strains the relationships among the bitter mother, the good-natured father, and the guilt-ridden younger son.”

Stars: Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore, and Judd Hirsch.

Source: IMDB

1982: “Chariots of Fire”

Enigma Film Productions ‘Chariots of Fire’ was directed by Hugh Hudson.

Plot: “Two British track athletes, one a determined Jew and the other a devout Christian, compete in the 1924 Olympics.”

Stars: Ben Cross, Ian Charleson, and Nicholas Farrell.

Source: IMDB

1983: “Gandhi”

Columbia ‘Gandhi’ was directed by Richard Attenborough.

Plot: “Gandhi’s character is fully explained as a man of nonviolence. Through his patience, he is able to drive the British out of the subcontinent. And the stubborn nature of Jinnah and his commitment towards Pakistan is portrayed.”

Stars: Ben Kingsley, John Gielgud, and Candice Bergen.

Source: IMDB

1984: “Terms of Endearment”

Paramount ‘Terms of Endearment’ was directed by James L. Brooks.

Plot: “Follows hard-to-please Aurora looking for love and her daughter’s family problems.”

Stars: Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger, and Jack Nicholson.

Source: IMDB

1985: “Amadeus”

Orion ‘Amadeus’ was directed by Miloš Forman.

Plot: “The incredible story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, told by his peer and secret rival Antonio Salieri – now confined to an insane asylum.”

Stars: F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce, and Elizabeth Berridge.

Source: IMDB

1986: “Out of Africa”

Universal ‘Out of Africa’ was directed by Sydney Pollack.

Plot: “In 20th century colonial Kenya, a Danish baroness/plantation owner has a passionate love affair with a free-spirited big-game hunter.”

Stars: Meryl Streep, Robert Redford, and Klaus Maria Brandauer.

Source: IMDB

1987: “Platoon”

Orion ‘Platoon’ was directed by Oliver Stone.

Plot: “A young recruit in Vietnam faces a moral crisis when confronted with the horrors of war and the duality of man.”

Stars: Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger, and Willem Dafoe.

Source: IMDB

1988: “The Last Emperor”

Columbia ‘The Last Emperor’ was directed by Bernardo Bertolucci.

Plot: “The story of the final Emperor of China.”

Stars: John Lone, Joan Chen, and Peter O’Toole.

Source: IMDB

1989: “Rain Man”

United Artists ‘Rain Man’ was directed by Barry Levinson.

Plot: “Selfish yuppie Charlie Babbitt’s father left a fortune to his savant brother Raymond and a pittance to Charlie; they travel cross-country.”

Stars: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, and Valeria Golino.

Source: IMDB

1990: “Driving Miss Daisy”

Warner Bros. ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ was directed by Bruce Beresford.

Plot: “An old Jewish woman and her African-American chauffeur in the American South have a relationship that grows and improves over the years.”

Stars: Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy, and Dan Aykroyd.

Source: IMDB

1991: “Dances with Wolves”

Orion ‘Dances with Wolves’ was directed by Kevin Costner.

Plot: “Lt. John Dunbar, exiled to a remote western Civil War outpost, befriends wolves and Native Americans, making him an intolerable aberration in the military.”

Stars: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell, and Graham Greene.

Source: IMDB

1992: “The Silence of the Lambs”

Orion Pictures ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ was directed by Jonathan Demme.

Plot: “A young F.B.I. cadet must confide in an incarcerated and manipulative killer to receive his help on catching another serial killer who skins his victims.”

Stars: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, and Lawrence A. Bonney.

Source: IMDB

1993: “Unforgiven”

Warner Bros. ‘Unforgiven’ was directed by Clint Eastwood.

Plot: “Retired Old West gunslinger William Munny reluctantly takes on one last job, with the help of his old partner and a young man.”

Stars: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, and Morgan Freeman.

Source: IMDB

1994: “Schindler’s List”

Universal ‘Schindler’s List’ was directed by Steven Spielberg.

Plot: “In German-occupied Poland during World War II, Oskar Schindler gradually becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce after witnessing their persecution by the Nazi Germans.”

Stars: Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Kingsley.

Source: IMDB

1995: “Forrest Gump”

Paramount ‘Forrest Gump’ was directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Plot: “Forrest Gump, while not intelligent, has accidentally been present at many historic moments, but his true love, Jenny Curran, eludes him.”

Stars: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Gary Sinise.

Source: IMDB

1996: “Braveheart”

‘Braveheart’/Paramount Pictures ‘Braveheart’ was directed by Mel Gibson.

Plot: “Sir William Wallace begins a revolt against King Edward I of England after an English soldier assaults the woman he loves.”

Stars: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, and Patrick McGoohan.

Source: IMDB

1997: “The English Patient”

Miramax ‘The English Patient’ was directed by Anthony Minghella.

Plot: “At the close of WWII, a young nurse tends to a badly-burned plane crash victim. His past is shown in flashbacks, revealing an involvement in a fateful love affair.”

Stars: Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche, and Willem Dafoe.

Source: IMDB

1998: “Titanic”

20th Century Fox ‘Titanic’ was directed by James Cameron.

Plot: “A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.”

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, and Billy Zane.

Source: IMDB

1999: “Shakespeare in Love”

Miramax ‘Shakespeare in Love’ was directed by John Madden.

Plot: “A young Shakespeare, out of ideas and short of cash, meets his ideal woman and is inspired to write one of his most famous plays.”

Stars: Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes, and Geoffrey Rush.

Source: IMDB

2000: “American Beauty”

Dreamworks ‘American Beauty’ was directed by Sam Mendes.

Plot: “A sexually frustrated suburban father has a mid-life crisis after becoming infatuated with his daughter’s best friend.”

Stars: Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening, and Thora Birch.

Source: IMDB

2001: “Gladiator”

DreamWorks Pictures ‘Gladiator’ was directed by Ridley Scott.

Plot: “When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by an emperor’s corrupt son, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge.”

Stars: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, and Connie Nielsen.

Source: IMDB

2002: “A Beautiful Mind”

Universal ‘A Beautiful Mind’ was directed by Ron Howard.

Plot: “After John Nash, a brilliant but asocial mathematician, accepts secret work in cryptography, his life takes a turn for the nightmarish.”

Stars: Russell Crowe, Ed Harris, and Jennifer Connelly.

Source: IMDB

2003: “Chicago”

Miramax ‘Chicago’ was directed by Rob Marshall.

Plot: “Murderesses Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart find themselves on death row together and fight for the fame that will keep them from the gallows in 1920s Chicago.”

Stars: Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Richard Gere.

Source: IMDB

2004: “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King”

New Line Cinema ‘Return of the King’ was directed by Peter Jackson.

Plot: “Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World of Men against Sauron’s army to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring.”

Stars: Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, and Ian McKellen.

Source: IMDB

2005: “Million Dollar Baby”

Warner Bros. ‘Million Dollar Baby’ was directed by Clint Eastwood.

Plot: “A determined woman works with a hardened boxing trainer to become a professional.”

Stars: Hilary Swank, Clint Eastwood, and Morgan Freeman.

Source: IMDB

2006: “Crash”

Lionsgate ‘Crash’ was directed by Paul Haggis.

Plot: “Los Angeles citizens with vastly separate lives collide in interweaving stories of race, loss and redemption.”

Stars: Don Cheadle, Sandra Bullock, and Thandie Newton.

Source: IMDB

2007: “The Departed”

Plot: “An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston.”

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson.

Source: IMDB

2008: “No Country for Old Men”

Miramax via YouTube ‘No Country for Old Men’ was directed by Joel and Ethan Coen.

Plot: “Violence and mayhem ensue after a hunter stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and more than two million dollars in cash near the Rio Grande.”

Stars: Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin.

Source: IMDB

2009: “Slumdog Millionaire”

Fox Searchlight ‘Slumdog Millionarie’ was directed by Danny Boyle.

Plot: “A Mumbai teen reflects on his upbringing in the slums when he is accused of cheating on the Indian version of ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?'”

Stars: Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, and Saurabh Shukla.

Source: IMDB

2010: “The Hurt Locker”

Plot: “During the Iraq War, a Sergeant recently assigned to an army bomb squad is put at odds with his squad mates due to his maverick way of handling his work.”

Stars: Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, and Brian Geraghty.

Source: IMDB

2011: “The King’s Speech”

Plot: “The story of King George VI, his impromptu ascension to the throne and the speech therapist who helped the unsure monarch become worthy of it.”

Stars: Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Source: IMDB

2012: “The Artist”

Plot: “A silent movie star meets a young dancer, but the arrival of talking pictures sends their careers in opposite directions.”

Stars: Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, and John Goodman.

Source: IMDB

2013: “Argo”

Warner Brothers ‘Argo’ was directed by Ben Affleck.

Plot: “Acting under the cover of a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film, a CIA agent launches a dangerous operation to rescue six Americans in Tehran during the U.S. hostage crisis in Iran in 1980.”

Stars: Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, and John Goodman.

Source: IMDB

2014: “12 Years a Slave”

Fox Searchlight ’12 Years a Slave’ was directed by Steve McQueen.

Plot: “In the antebellum United States, Solomon Northup, a free black man from upstate New York, is abducted and sold into slavery.”

Stars: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Kenneth Williams, and Michael Fassbender.

Source: IMDB

2015: “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Fox Searchlight ‘Birdman’ was directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Plot: “Illustrated upon the progress of his latest Broadway play, a former popular actor’s struggle to cope with his current life as a wasted actor is shown.”

Stars: Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis, and Edward Norton.

Source: IMDB

2016: “Spotlight”

Open Road Films ‘Spotlight’ was directed by Tom McCarthy.

Plot: “The true story of how the Boston Globe uncovered the massive scandal of child molestation and cover-up within the local Catholic Archdiocese, shaking the entire Catholic Church to its core.”

Stars: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams.

Source: IMDB

2017: “Moonlight”

A24 ‘Moonlight’ was directed by Barry Jenkins.

Plot: “A timeless story of human self-discovery and connection, ‘Moonlight’ chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighbourhood of Miami.”

Stars: Mahershala Ali, Shariff Earp, and Duan Sanderson.

Source: IMDB

2018: “The Shape of Water”

Fox Searchlight Pictures ‘The Shape of Water’ was directed by Guillermo del Toro.

Plot: “At a top secret research facility in the 1960s, a lonely janitor forms a unique relationship with an amphibious creature that is being held in captivity.”

Stars: Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon, Doug Jones.

Source: IMDB

2019: “Green Book”

Unviersal ‘Green Book’ was directed by Peter Farrelly.

Plot: “A working-class Italian-American bouncer becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South.”

Stars: Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortenson

Source: IMDB

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.