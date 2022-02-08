The 12 biggest snubs from the 2022 Oscar nominations

- The biggest movie of the year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” did not get a best picture nomination.
- Lady Gaga was not nominated for her performance in “House of Gucci.”
- Though “Dune” got a best picture nod, director Denis Villeneuve didn’t get an Oscar nomination.
10 titles were announced in the category on Tuesday morning and the Academy voters, as they often do, played it safe with dramas (with the exception of “Dune”).
“Black Panther” is still the only superhero movie ever to get a best picture nomination.
“Now Way Home” earned one Oscar nomination, for best visual effects.
Though her performance was praised by many, there were some who didn’t feel it was her best work. Even a dialogue coach on the movie went on record to say that her Italian accent “sounds more Russian.”
However, with Gaga winning some of the award season prizes before the Oscar nominations the smart money was on her at least getting a nomination.
Villeneuve will still enjoy Oscar night, he’s nominated in the best adapted screenplay category, but it’s disappointing to see a movie like this score a best picture nomination and its director not also get named as a nominee for direction.
It’s the kind of performance that the Academy should champion, but sadly, it was not to be. If you have not seen this movie watch it tonight.
The performance is a highlight of the movie, but, honestly, the chance of a nomination was a long shot (but it would have been fun to see him get it).
Filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, who made the Oscar-winning “Free Solo,” looked to be on their way to at least a nomination for this powerful look at how the breathtaking 2018 Thai cave rescue was pulled off.
Shockingly, the movie didn’t get it.
Once the nominations were announced, it revealed that despite Leto being a fantastic actor, this performance wasn’t right for the Academy voters.
This is one of those movies that might not be fully appreciated until years later.
It’s most disappointing to see DiCaprio miss out because he is fantastic in the movie. From giving his character side pains to show his anxiety — which director Adam McKay didn’t even know he was going to do — to fighting for the “we really did have everything” line in the movie, DiCaprio is a tour-de-force in this.
How the movie was snubbed in both categories is very puzzling.
It is one of the most grounded roles Cage has done in a while and proved he still can go for the Oscar-worthy parts when he wants them.
But, the Oscar-winner didn’t score a nomination. We have a feeling he doesn’t get upset over these kinds of things.