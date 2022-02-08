The 12 biggest snubs from the 2022 Oscar nominations

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” only received a best visual effects nomination

Though “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was the biggest box office hit of 2021 and is nearing the top five all-time best worldwide earners of all time , the movie was shut out of the best picture category.

10 titles were announced in the category on Tuesday morning and the Academy voters, as they often do, played it safe with dramas (with the exception of “Dune”).

“Black Panther” is still the only superhero movie ever to get a best picture nomination.

“Now Way Home” earned one Oscar nomination, for best visual effects.