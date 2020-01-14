Here are all the 2020 Oscar nominees

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Joaquin Phoenix starred in ‘Joker.’

The nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards were revealed Monday.

Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, led the nominations with 11. Sam Mendes’ “1917,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” followed close behind with 10 each.

Phoenix, Brad Pitt,Renée Zellweger, and Laura Dern were among the actors recognised for their recent roles. Marvel’s blockbuster film “Avengers: Endgame” also received a nomination for best visual effects.

The 92nd Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is set to take place Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. The show is scheduled to air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and, like last year, will go without a host.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees.

Best picture

Universal Pictures George MacKay, pictured, and Colin Firth star in ‘1917.’

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best directing

Sony Pictures Quentin Tarantino directed ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Best actress in a leading role

David Hindley Courtesy of LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions Renée Zellweger transformed into Judy Garland in ‘Judy.’

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best actor in a leading role

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker.’

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best actress in a supporting role

Netflix Laura Dern in ‘Marriage Story.’

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best actor in a supporting role

Sony Pictures Entertainment Brad Pitt in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best costume design

Columbia Pictures ‘Little Women’ was released in December.

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best sound editing

20th Century Fox Christian Bale starred in ‘Ford v Ferrari.’

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best sound mixing

Sony Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt starred in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best animated short film

Sony Pictures Animation ‘Hair Love’ is an animated short film directed by Matthew A. Cherry.

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Best live-action short film

Marshall Curry Productions LLC ‘The Neighbours’ Window’ was directed by Marshall Curry.

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbour’s Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Best film editing

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros ‘Joker’ was released in theatres in October.

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

Best original score

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros Joaquin Phoenix starred in ‘Joker.’

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best documentary feature

Netflix ‘American Factory’ was released on Netflix in August.

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Best documentary short subject

Meralta Films ‘St. Louis Superman’ was released in February.

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Best international feature film

Neon/CJ Entertainment ‘Parasite’ is a South Korean film.

“Corpus Christi” (Poland)

“Honeyland” (North Macedonia)

“Les Misérables” (France)

“Pain and Glory” (Spain)

“Parasite” (South Korea)

Best production design

Sony ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ was released in July.

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best visual effects

Walt Disney Studios ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was released in April.

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best cinematography

Netflix ‘The Irishman’ was released on Netflix in November.

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best makeup and hairstyling

Lionsgate Charlize Theron transformed into Megyn Kelly for her role in ‘Bombshell.’

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent”

“1917”

Best animated feature film

Netflix ‘Klaus’ was released on Netflix in November.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Best adapted screenplay

Warner Bros. Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker.’

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“The Two Popes”

Best original screenplay

Heyday Films/Netflix Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver starred in ‘Marriage Story.’

“Knives Out”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best original song

Walt Disney ‘Frozen 2’ was released in November.

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

