Here's everyone who's going to win at the Oscars today

Christopher Polk/Getty Who is going to walk away with this on Sunday?

We’ve finally made it.

The 88th Academy Awards are taking place tonight (2.30pm AEDT) and after months of screenings, cocktail parties, and campaigns, it’s time to give out some Oscars.

Though many will be tuning in to see how host Chris Rock takes on the movie industry’s lack-of-diversity issue that’s hit a boiling point, it’s also going to be a rare year when the night’s biggest prize is anyone’s guess.

Best picture is often locked down by the awards pundits long before Oscar night, but this year there’s a race between three films — “Spotlight,” “The Revenant,” and “The Big Short.”

Another big storyline is if Leonardo DiCaprio will finally get his first Oscar win.

Well, we’re ready to get it all rolling. So here we’ve come up with our predictions of who will win Oscars.

See all the nominees.

Best Animated Feature: 'Inside Out' Pixar 'Inside Out.' What will win: 'Inside Out' The movie isn't just loved industry-wide but by general audiences. Pixar is also still the gold standard when it comes to today's animated features, so any other title winning would be a complete shock. What else could win: It feels like this one's a lock. Best Cinematography: 'The Revenant' 20th Century Fox Emmanuel Lubezki on the set of 'The Revenant.' Who will win: Emmanuel Lubezki, 'The Revenant' You could honestly make a case for anyone in this category, but the way the year is going, 'The Revenant' has wowed everyone -- especially the below-the-line departments. That includes Lubezki, who shot the entire film with natural light and captures some incredible visuals. This would be the DP's third straight Oscar win in this category; fourth in five years. Who else could win: Roger Deakins, 'Sicario' This is more the sentimentalist in me than anything. This year marks the legendary cinematographer's 13th Oscar nomination. 'Sicario' won't be what he's remembered best for, but it's another beautifully-lensed work. Best Documentary: 'What Happened, Miss Simone?' Netflix 'What Happened, Miss Simone?' What will win: 'What Happened, Miss Simone?' Netflix is still licking its wounds from its first narrative feature film, 'Beasts of No Nation,' being shut out of the Oscars. But it has been a fixture in the documentary category for the last few years, and that will carry through to this year's Oscars. Liz Garbus' moving portrait of singer/civil rights activist Nina Simone has been on Netflix for months (they also have another doc nominee, 'Winter on Fire') , giving the film not just supreme access to voters but also to their friends who can't stop gushing about it. What else could win: 'Cartel Land' Profiling the drug trade from multiple perspectives, its access looks like something out of a Vice piece. If voters are looking for something a little edgier they might turn this way. Best Visual Effects: 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Disney 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.' What will win: 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' This would likely be the only time you'd hear 'Star Wars' get called to the stage. However, 'Star Wars' has not had a good track record at the Oscars since the prequels started. In fact, the franchise hasn't won a single Oscar since a special achievement award for 'Return of the Jedi.' But this time, the Academy might finally recognise 'Star Wars' again. What else could win: 'The Martian' If Oscar voters are looking to recognise more 'realistic' visual effects, they may lean toward Matt Damon's efforts to survive on Mars. Best Original Screenplay: 'Spotlight' Open Road 'Spotlight.' Who will win: Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy, 'Spotlight' The movie is about journalists, so obviously the written word is paramount, but joking aside, the dialogue in this movie was powerful and moving. Who else could win: Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, and Josh Cooley, 'Inside Out' It's another long shot, but voters who were so taken by the story in 'Inside Out' possibly could go for this unconventional option. Best Adapted Screenplay: 'The Big Short' Paramount Pictures 'The Big Short.' Who will win: Charles Randolph and Adam McKay, 'The Big Short' This is another category that is hard to pin down. But the fact that Charles Randolph and Adam McKay were able to find a way to make finance jargon entertaining should be enough of a reason for the movie to win. Who else could win: Drew Goddard, 'The Martian' Making science fun is another reason why voters may go with Drew Goddard's script. The big thing with both of these titles is if voters think the laughs in both movies were from the writers' pen or on-set adlibs. Best Directing: Alejandro G. Iñárritu, 'The Revenant' 20th Century Fox Alejandro G. Iñárritu on the set of 'The Revenant.' Who will win: Alejandro G. Iñárritu, 'The Revenant' It's pretty much been laid out since last Oscars when Iñárritu left the set of 'The Revenant' to attend the Oscars to accept his Best Director prize for 'Birdman' -- making 'The Revenant' was really, really hard. Seeing that he pulled it off and came back with an incredible work will get him the award for an unprecedented second-straight year. Who else could win: Tom McCarthy, 'Spotlight' This would be a major indicator of who will win the Best Picture prize. McCarthy's work on the movie doesn't have the sexy backstory that Iñárritu's has, but what he did on 'Spotlight' is still a triumph that Oscar voters might not ignore. Actress in a Supporting Role: Alicia Vikander, 'The Danish Girl' Focus Features Alicia Vikander in 'The Danish Girl.' Who will win: Alicia Vikander, 'The Danish Girl' With a mixture of comedy and sadness, Vikander proves why she's one of the best talents in Hollywood right now. Whoelse could win: Kate Winslet, 'Steve Jobs' Oscar voters love Winslet's work and her performance in 'Steve Jobs' is such a standout, just the familiarity Winslet has with voters could lead to a win. Actor in a Supporting Role: Sylvester Stallone, 'Creed' Warner Bros Sylvester Stallone in 'Creed.' Who will win: Sylvester Stallone, 'Creed' The comeback story is just too strong of a narrative for Stallone to leave empty handed. Who else could win: Mark Rylance, 'Bridge of Spies' The theatre actor blew audiences away with his performance as the mellow spy. It's tough to say if he's got enough fans in his corner to overtake Stallone, but he's the only one in the field who could. Actress in a Leading Role: Brie Larson, 'Room' A24 Brie Larson in 'Room.' Who will win: Brie Larson, 'Room' Larson's performance in 'Room' is hard to forget. The range of emotions she plays in the movie is exhausting to watch but also exhilarating. Who could win: Sorry JLaw fans, but this one is a lock for Larson. Actor in a Leading Role: Leonardo DiCaprio, 'The Revenant' Kimberley French/20th Century Fox Leonardo DiCaprio in 'The Revenant.' Who will win: Leonardo DiCaprio, 'The Revenant' Speaking of locks. Yes, DiCaprio will be taking home his first Oscar Sunday night. Raw bison eating aside, his performance just stands out compared to the other nominees. Who could win: It's Leo's night. Best Picture: 'The Revenant' YouTube/20th Century Fox 'The Revenant.' What will win: 'The Revenant' I really enjoyed all of this year's nominees, but I think 'The Revenant' is going to take home the big prize. With all the attention on DiCaprio and Iñárritu it seems they have overtaken the buzz of 'Spotlight' and 'The Big Short.' What else could win: 'Spotlight' This movie still has a lot of fans, and it's going to be close who wins the prize. It is completely possible 'Spotlight' could win, but I have a feeling 'Spotlight' and 'The Big Short' fans are going to split the vote, leading to a win for 'The Revenant.'

